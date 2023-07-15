Kia Seltos Facelift Receives Over 13,000 Bookings In One Day

The Kia Seltos facelift received over 13,000 bookings on July 14, the company has revealed. The compact SUV received a total of 13,424 bookings in the first 24 hours with 1,973 of them coming via the K-Code program. Kia said that this was the highest first-day booking number ever recorded by a vehicle in the segment.

The Seltos facelift was unveiled in the Indian market on July 4 bringing with it updates to the design, interior, and an updated equipment list. Styling updates included a revised fascia and rear end with new bumpers and revision to the light clusters along with tweaks to the grille. The updated cabin got a redesigned dashboard now housing a twin-screen set-up along with revised upholstery and switch gear.

The SUV also packs in some new kit as well such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on top variants.

The Seltso facelift is available in a total of seven variants spread across three trim lines. Customers can opt between the Tech Line, GT Line and X Line models. In terms of the engine line-up, the Seltos now gets a larger and more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is also offered in the Carens.

The previously available 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines are carried forward. As before all three engines will be offered with automatic gearbox options – DCT for the turbo-petrol, a torque converter for the diesel and a CVT unit for the naturally aspirated petrol. Kia will also offer the SUV with a conventional manual and an iMT gearbox.

The 1.5 turbo-petrol is offered only in the mid-spec and top variants while the diesel unit is available across all variants. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol meanwhile is offered on the entry and mid-spec variants.

Kia has yet to announce prices for the Seltos facelift in India though we expect them to do so in August 2023.