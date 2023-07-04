Kia Seltos Facelift Makes India Debut; Bookings Will Begin On July 14

Kia has unveiled the much-anticipated Seltos facelift for the Indian market. The updated SUV brings with it some notable feature updates along with updates to the design and an overhauled interior. The SUV also gets the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that debuted with the Kia Carens. Existing Seltos owners will get priority delivery of the Seltos via a new K-Code program, and they can book the vehicle on July 14. However, general bookings for other new customers will begin from July 15. The code, generated either on the Kia app or website can only be used for bookings made on the 14th via the Kia App or website.

Design updates include a larger grille, new bumpers, larger alloy wheels and redesigned light clusters

As before the Seltos goes on sale in Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line trims with each getting some unique design touches to stand out. Design updates include revised bumpers, a larger grille, revised headlamps and new design tail lamps replete with a light-bar element. Rounding out the looks are new design alloy wheels up to 18 inches in size. The cabin too gets a notable overhaul with a revised dashboard design. Top models now get a dual-screen layout housed within a singular free-standing bezel. The 10.25-inch touchscreen is accompanied by a full-colour instrument cluster of the same size.

Cabin gets a new design dashboard replete with a dual-screen layout.

On the feature front, the Seltos gets some notable additions such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Kia says the Seltos packs in Level 2 ADAS functions which includes features such as forward collision avoidance, blind spot collision warning, lane keep assist, and cruise control with stop and go. Kia says the Seltos will pack in 17 ADAS functions in all.

Focusing on other features, the Seltos will pack in Kia’s UVO Connect connected car features with Alexa Home-to-Car integration, ventilated front seats, electric adjust driver seat, ambient lighting with Sound Mood function (lights pulse or flash with the music), an air purifier and a Bose sound system.

Seltos facelift gets new 157 bhp, 253 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Moving to the engines, the big news is the return of a turbo-petrol powerplant. Kia discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol in the pre-facelift Seltos at the time of updating the SUV to BS6 Phase 2. Now the unit has been replaced by the larger and more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is also offered in the Carens. The previously available 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines are carried forward. As before all three engines will be offered with automatic gearbox options – DCT for the turbo-petrol, a torque converter for the diesel and a CVT unit for the naturally aspirated petrol. Kia will also offer the SUV with a conventional manual and an iMT gearbox.

The facelifted Seltos will go up against the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the VW Taigun.