Is This The Next-Gen Kia Seltos?

Kia appears to have commenced testing of the next generation of the Seltos with the SUV likely to debut in global markets next year. Images of the test mule have surfaced online previewing an SUV that borrows some design elements from Kia’s latest slew of electric SUVs.

New fascia looks to get a more upright design along with new-look headlamps

On the design front, the new SUV looks to get an upright fascia with what looks to be squared-out headlamps which looks to flank the grille. The window line, A- and B-pillars and even the roofline look to be unchanged while even the flared wheel arches look to be similar to the current compact SUV. Round the back, the tail lamps look to be inspired by Kia’s new EV series of electric SUVs. On the whole the test mule has the appearance of a heavily updated model.



Details on the interior are still unclear though Kia could look to move to the more clutter-free cabin designs also seen on its new EV series models.





Rear design looks to draw inspiration from Kia's EV-series of SUVs.

On the powertrain front, Kia could carry forward the existing powertrain options to the next-gen SUV. The company could also however consider an electrified powertrain for the SUV.

An India launch is also expected to be on the cards for the new Seltos with the SUV having been Kia's debut model for the market. The Seltos has been one of Kia's best-selling models in India till date.

