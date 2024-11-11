Login
Is This The Next-Gen Kia Seltos?

New-gen Seltos is likely to be unveiled for global markets in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Test mule shares some design similarities with current-gen Seltos
  • Heavily updated fascia looks to be more angular and upright
  • Rear design borrows styling cues from Kia's EV-series SUVs

Kia appears to have commenced testing of the next generation of the Seltos with the SUV likely to debut in global markets next year. Images of the test mule have surfaced online previewing an SUV that borrows some design elements from Kia’s latest slew of electric SUVs.

 

Also read: Kia Teases New SUV; Creta-Sized With EV9 Design Inspiration

 

Next gen Kia Seltos 1

New fascia looks to get a more upright design along with new-look headlamps

 

On the design front, the new SUV looks to get an upright fascia with what looks to be squared-out headlamps which looks to flank the grille. The window line, A- and B-pillars and even the roofline look to be unchanged while even the flared wheel arches look to be similar to the current compact SUV. Round the back, the tail lamps look to be inspired by Kia’s new EV series of electric SUVs. On the whole the test mule has the appearance of a heavily updated model.
 

Also read: Kia Tasman Pickup Truck Unveiled; Gets ADAS, Panoramic Display
 

Details on the interior are still unclear though Kia could look to move to the more clutter-free cabin designs also seen on its new EV series models.


 Next gen Kia Seltos 2

Rear design looks to draw inspiration from Kia's EV-series of SUVs.

 

On the powertrain front, Kia could carry forward the existing powertrain options to the next-gen SUV. The company could also however consider an electrified powertrain for the SUV.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Carnival Review: The Practical Limo
 

An India launch is also expected to be on the cards for the new Seltos with the SUV having been Kia's debut model for the market. The Seltos has been one of Kia's best-selling models in India till date.

 

Source

# Kia Seltos# Kia# Kia Seltos SUV# New Kia Seltos# Next-gen Kia Seltos# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Upcoming Cars
