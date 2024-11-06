Kia Teases New SUV; Creta-Sized With EV9 Design Inspiration

Kia India has officially teased a new SUV which will be the first offering from the Kia 2.0 plans. Expected to be positioned in the C-segment, this Seltos/Creta-sized SUV is expected to carve a niche for itself. According to Kia, apart from the new design philosophy, this SUV will offer segment-first features, space, and safety.

Also Read: 2024 Kia Carnival Review: The Practical Limo

Taking inspiration from the recently launched Carnival and EV9, the Design 2.0 philosophy is prominently seen in the teaser. The yet-to-be-named SUV has a boxy profile with a flat roof, upright nose and tailgate with vertical headlamps and tail lamps. More importantly, it sports a unique design where the C-pillar is hidden behind a continuous glass panel connecting the rear door with the rear quarter window. The squared-off rear windscreen is flanked by L-shaped high-placed tail lamps. It also has flushed door handles which is usually seen on premium cars and SUVs.

Expected to be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, the new SUV will also share its powertrain with the pair. The cabin design is yet to be released but expect it to take inspiration from the bigger siblings as well. We expect more details to surface in the run-up to the Bharat Mobility Expo where it is likely to make a public premiere.

Also Read: Kia Tasman Pickup Truck Unveiled; Gets ADAS, Panoramic Display

Speaking on the occasion, Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India, said “The all-new Kia 2.0 SUV embodies our perennial commitment to break conventions with innovation, design excellence, and customer-centricity with our products. This SUV has been indigenously designed grounds up with inspiration from unrealized needs of Indian customers. It has a unique, progressive SUV design language that doesn’t follow the conventional SUV design anymore. This SUV is designed to delight customers with its segment-first features, exceptional performance, and unparalleled comfort. We are confident that it will resonate with discerning Indian buyers who demand the best.”