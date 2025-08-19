BMW 3 Series, M340i 50 Jahre Editions Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 64 Lakh
- Priced at Rs 64 lakh and Rs 76.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Features exclusive laser-etched ‘1/50’ branding.
- Gets a range of other exclusive bits.
BMW India has launched the 50 Jahre special edition versions of the 3 Series sedan. Limited to 50 units each, this version of the 330Li M-Sport will set you back Rs 64 lakh, while the M340i 50 Jahre is priced at Rs 76.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The “50 Jahre” edition, which translates to ‘50 years’ in German, is meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series model line. Buyers of this edition will also receive a 1:18 scale model of the iconic BMW 3.0 CSL.
The changes on the two limited-run models, over the standard ones, are mostly cosmetic, with both versions featuring laser-etched ‘1/50’ branding. The 330Li gets a carbon fibre interior trim and a head-up display with 3D augmented view, while the M340i comes with elements such as M performance door pins, special ‘50 Jahre’ emblems and hubcaps, in addition to black M badges.
On the feature front, these editions get the same list of features as the standard 3 Series range, which includes comfort features such as keyless entry and go, smartphone-based vehicle lock/unlock function, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, an electric sunroof, 6-colour ambient lighting, hands-free parking, 360-degree cameras and more.
On the powertrain front, the 330Li features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while the M340i features a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six, making close to 374 bhp and 500 Nm. Both cars feature an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
