BMW India Reports Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Sales In First 6 Months Of 2024

While most carmakers estimated 2024 would be a relatively muted sales year compared to 2023, BMW India appears to have built on last year’s momentum, posting its best-ever half-yearly sales in the first half of 2024. Between January and June, BMW India sold 6,734 cars and SUVs – a substantial 23 per cent increase over its figures for the same period last year (5,476 units). Including the 364 units sold by Mini, BMW Group India’s figures for the first half of 2024 stood at 7,098 units, the first time the group has crossed the 7,000 units mark in a six-month period.

Also Read: New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open Ahead Of July 24 Launch

Revealed: Best-selling BMW cars and SUVs in H1 2024

Unsurprisingly, SUVs remain the chief sales drivers for BMW in India, with over 3,600 units sold making up 54 per cent of the brand’s total sales in the first half. Among the SUVs BMW sells in India, it was the BMW X1 that was the best-selling SUV, accounting for 19 per cent of sales. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series was the best-selling sedan, making up 17 per cent of sales.

The X1 is BMW India's best-selling SUV.

Four vehicles that BMW categorises as the ‘Luxury Class’ – the 7 Series, i7, X7 and XM – witnessed a 17 per cent growth, contributing 18 per cent to the total sales. Among these, it is the X7 that was the highest-selling Luxury Class BMW in the first half of the year.

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India On July 24

Revealed: BMW India's best-selling electric vehicles in 2024

BMW Group India also delivered 397 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from the BMW and Mini brands combined, which meant BEVs accounted for over five per cent of total sales.

The i7 was the best-selling BMW BEV in the first six months of 2024.

With this, BMW Group India also crossed the 2,000 unit sales milestone for its BEV range, and the company revealed it was the all-electric i7 sedan that was its best-selling BEV in the first six months of the year.

What’s also worth noting is the BMW iX makes up more than half of the 2,000 BMW Group BEVs sold in India till date. BMW currently offers the widest range of BEVs among all luxury carmakers in India, with its portfolio including the iX1, i4, i5 M60, i7 and iX SUV.

Also Read: Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24

BMW India lines up more launches for 2024

The company is gearing up for a flurry of launches in July. On July 24, BMW Group India will launch the new-generation 5 Series Long Wheelbase, alongside the new-generation Mini Cooper S. The German carmaker will also expand its BEV portfolio with the launch of the new Mini Countryman E, with BMW Motorrad also welcoming the first battery-powered two-wheeler in its portfolio, the CE 04 electric scooter, on the same day.