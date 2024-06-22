Login
BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India On July 24

The BMW CE 04 is a premium maxi-styled scooter set to launch next month in the country.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BMW will be launching the CE 04 electric scooter in India next month.
  • The e-scooter is powered by an 8.9 kWh battery.
  • It is expected to be priced at around 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch the CE 04 premium electric scooter in the Indian market on July 24, 2024. This launch will be in conjunction with the eighth-generation 5 Series sedan and the Mini Cooper S and Countryman E models. The CE 04, first showcased in India in December 2022, will mark BMW's entry into the electric two-wheeler segment in the country.

 

Also Read: Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24

 

BMW CE 04

The CE 04 will mark BMW's entry into the electric two-wheeler segment in the country.

 

Originally revealed as a concept in 2020, the CE 04 is already on sale in the international markets. The maxi-styled scooter features an elongated, low design with a diagonally rising front end, a flat bench-type seat, and sharp bodywork enhanced by creases and full LED lighting. The scooter's dimensions are 2,285 mm in length, 1,150 mm in height, and 855 mm in width. The seat height is 780 mm, which can be increased to 800 mm with BMW’s optional comfort seat.

 

Powered by an 8.9 kWh battery, the CE 04 delivers a minimum of 20 bhp, a maximum of 41 bhp, and a peak torque of 62 Nm. BMW claims the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph. According to the brand, the e-scooter is expected to offer a range of 130 km on a single charge.

 

Also Read: New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open Today

 

g8s691ps bmw ce 04 electric scooter 625x300 08 July 21

It gets a 10.25-inch TFT display with in-built navigations and all the bells and whistles. 

 

On the feature front, the CE 04 gets a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that provides built-in navigation and connectivity, along with performance data, range, and charging time. Additional features include three riding modes, traction control, ABS, a Type-C charging port, and an electronic reverse function. Numerous optional features are also available for customisation.

 

In terms of its cycle parts, the CE 04 utilises a steel double-loop frame with a single-bridge telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm with a directly hinged suspension support at the rear. It rides on 15-inch wheels and features 265 mm discs at both ends for braking. 

 

Also Read: First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li)

 

q8kjj4qk bmw ce 04 electric scooter 625x300 08 July 21

 The CE 04 is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Currently, BMW Motorrad India offers the C400 GT in its urban mobility segment, priced at Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The CE 04 is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold alongside the C400 GT.

 

# BMW Motorrad# BMW Motorrad India# BMW CE 04# BMW CE 04 electric scooter# CE 04 electric scooter# CE 04# BMW electric bike# BMW Scooters# electric two-wheelers# electric vehicles# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

