BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India On July 24

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch the CE 04 premium electric scooter in the Indian market on July 24, 2024. This launch will be in conjunction with the eighth-generation 5 Series sedan and the Mini Cooper S and Countryman E models. The CE 04, first showcased in India in December 2022, will mark BMW's entry into the electric two-wheeler segment in the country.

Originally revealed as a concept in 2020, the CE 04 is already on sale in the international markets. The maxi-styled scooter features an elongated, low design with a diagonally rising front end, a flat bench-type seat, and sharp bodywork enhanced by creases and full LED lighting. The scooter's dimensions are 2,285 mm in length, 1,150 mm in height, and 855 mm in width. The seat height is 780 mm, which can be increased to 800 mm with BMW’s optional comfort seat.

Powered by an 8.9 kWh battery, the CE 04 delivers a minimum of 20 bhp, a maximum of 41 bhp, and a peak torque of 62 Nm. BMW claims the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph. According to the brand, the e-scooter is expected to offer a range of 130 km on a single charge.

It gets a 10.25-inch TFT display with in-built navigations and all the bells and whistles.

On the feature front, the CE 04 gets a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that provides built-in navigation and connectivity, along with performance data, range, and charging time. Additional features include three riding modes, traction control, ABS, a Type-C charging port, and an electronic reverse function. Numerous optional features are also available for customisation.

In terms of its cycle parts, the CE 04 utilises a steel double-loop frame with a single-bridge telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm with a directly hinged suspension support at the rear. It rides on 15-inch wheels and features 265 mm discs at both ends for braking.

The CE 04 is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Currently, BMW Motorrad India offers the C400 GT in its urban mobility segment, priced at Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The CE 04 is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold alongside the C400 GT.