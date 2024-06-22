Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24

Mini India opened bookings for the updated Cooper S and the new-generation Countryman E electric SUV earlier this month. The company has now announced that these models – along with the new-gen 5 Series – will be launched on July 24, 2024. Both Mini models made their global debut in September last year, and this marks the first time the Countryman will be available in India in a fully electric version.

Mini Countryman Electric

The Countryman E is equipped with an electric motor producing 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

The new Mini Countryman Electric shares its platform with the BMW iX1, already available in India. The updated design includes an octagonal grille, redesigned headlights with new signature LED DRLs, and revised taillights and tailgate. Inside, the cabin features a minimalist design, similar to the Mini Cooper, and includes a 9.5-inch round OLED infotainment display. A head-up display replaces the traditional instrument console.

Also Read: New Mini Countryman E Electric SUV Bookings Begin In India

The cabin of the Countryman Electric adopts a minimalistic design.

The Countryman E is equipped with an electric motor producing 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. A more powerful variant, the Countryman ALL4, offers 309 bhp and 494 Nm of torque from its dual-motor setup. Both versions are powered by a 66.45 kWh battery pack, with the Countryman E offering a range of up to 462 km. Expect the brand to launch the Countryman in a single variant in India, which is likely going to be the single-motor option.

The Countryman Electric will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), with prices expected to be around Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with models like the Kia EV6, BMW iX1, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Mini Cooper S

The new Mini Cooper S is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

The fourth-generation Mini Cooper S features several subtle yet noticeable updates to both its exterior and interior. The design remains evolutionary, with round headlamps and an octagonal grille at the front and Union Jack-inspired taillights at the rear. Inside, the minimalist theme continues, highlighted by a large round central display that manages most in-car controls, serving as both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster.

Also Read: New Mini Cooper 3-Door Bookings Open In India

The large signature dial dominates the dashboard and manages most of the in-car controls.

The new Mini Cooper S is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine as its predecessor, now delivering 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque – an increase of 26 bhp and 20 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, allowing the Cooper S to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

While the outgoing 3-door hatch is priced at Rs. 42.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model is expected to command a premium over it. Although the Cooper S has no direct rivals, it will compete with entry-level luxury cars from brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Audi.



