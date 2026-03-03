Is this the Vida VXZ Electric Motorcycle?

Hero MotoCorp’s electric two-wheeler division Vida may be looking to launch the brand’s first electric motorcycle later this year. Less than a month after patent designs of the Vida Ubex electric motorcycle emerged, now an almost-production ready Vida electric motorcycle has been spotted undergoing tests, somewhere in Rajasthan, India.

What sets this apart is that the test mule of the new electric motorcycle appears to be of the upcoming Vida VXZ and not the Ubex. Design patents of the Vida VXZ have also been filed, and the test mule appears to have a similar stance and silhouette as that of the VXZ’s design seen in patent images that also emerged recently.

Currently, Vida has scooter models, and from what we can see from the images, the VXZ sports traditional petrol-powered motorcycle stance and proportions. The overall silhouette is more of an entry-level naked street motorcycle, rather than a commuter motorcycle. The VXZ, believed to be a product of the partnership with Zero Motorcycles, sports a sharp LED headlight, along with muscular body panels, a split-seat set-up, and a flat, wide handlebar.

For now, no details are available on the VXZ. Considering the premium look and feel of the test mule, the Vida VXZ could be positioned as a sporty electric motorcycle which will be positioned as a premium product rather than being a mass market one. On the performance front, the VXZ is expected to rival 150-200 cc petrol-powered motorcycles, offering a balance of performance, dynamics and range. Fast-charging capability is expected, along with premium features and connected tech.

So far, there’s no clear indication of when the Vida VXZ electric motorcycle will be launched. We expect sometime later in 2026, when Vida announces the VXZ, followed by the Vida Ubex electric motorcycle.