New Cars Launching In March 2026: Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Mercedes V-Class And More
- Mercedes V-Class to launch on March 2
- Renault Duster and Audi SQ8 launch on March 17
- Skoda Kushaq facelift and Toyota Ebella to most likely launch this month
March 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for the Indian automotive market, with multiple launches lined up across segments: from MPVs and SUVs to performance cars and supercars. Here’s a look at the key models slated to arrive this month.
Also Read: Most Affordable Sunroof-Equipped Cars In India In 2026
Mercedes-Benz V-Class – March 2
Mercedes-Benz India is set to reintroduce the V-Class on March 2, nearly three years after it was discontinued in India. The updated model, which went on sale internationally in 2024, is essentially a facelift of the previous-generation V-Class sold here.
The facelift introduces a larger grille, revised headlamps, updated bumpers and refreshed tail-lamps. Inside, the cabin has been significantly modernised, bringing it in line with newer Mercedes models such as the GLE. The India-bound version is expected in the extra-long wheelbase configuration.
Globally, the V-Class is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, offered in 250d and 300d specifications. The exact variant for India is yet to be confirmed. Pricing is expected to exceed Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Drum Brakes vs Disc Brakes: How Different Are The Two And Which Is Better For Cars?
Renault Duster – March 17
Renault India will announce prices for the new-generation Duster on March 17. Revealed in India earlier this year, the SUV marks the return of the Duster nameplate, now in its second generation for India (third globally).
The India-spec model is based on a localised derivative of the CMF-B platform, referred to domestically as the Renault Group Modular Platform. It will also underpin Nissan’s upcoming Tekton SUV.
Three powertrain options have been confirmed: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 99bhp and 160Nm, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol delivering 158bhp and 280Nm, and a strong hybrid setup combining a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery, offering a claimed range of up to 1,000 km. Transmission options include manual and automatic options depending on the engine. Initially, prices are expected only for the turbo-petrol variants, with the hybrid slated to launch later in the year.
Also Read: Top 10 Fastest Lamborghini Cars Ever Made
Audi SQ8 – March 17
Audi India will expand its performance SUV lineup with the launch of the SQ8 on March 17. The model will sit between the standard Q8 and the RS Q8 in the brand’s hierarchy.
The SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 507 bhp. For reference, the RS Q8 develops 640 bhp from the same engine in a higher state of tune, while the standard Q8 uses a 3.0-litre V6 with around 340 bhp. The SQ8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.
Skoda Kushaq – March (Deliveries Begin)
Skoda Auto India has commenced production of the Kushaq facelift, with deliveries slated to begin in March 2026. The updated SUV features a revised front grille with an integrated lightbar on higher trims, new LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers and updated tail-lamps with an illuminated Skoda wordmark. Feature upgrades include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, updated 10-inch infotainment system with Google Automotive-based voice assistant, and massaging rear seats.
Mechanically, the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engines continue. The 1.0 TSI now gets a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic, replacing the earlier 6-speed unit, while retaining the 6-speed manual option. The 1.5 TSI remains paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic.
Also Read: Cars With V12 Engines On Sale In India
Toyota EBella – Date TBA
Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser EBella, its mass-market electric SUV for India January this year. The model is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Maruti e Vitara. While both SUVs were co-developed and share several components, the EBella features distinct styling elements to differentiate it from its Maruti counterpart.
The electric SUV will be offered in three variants: E1, E2 and E3, along with two battery pack options. The base E1 trim will be equipped with a 49kWh battery, while the E2 and E3 variants will get a larger 61kWh unit. Toyota has confirmed that the India-spec model will initially be available only in a front-wheel-drive configuration.
The 49kWh version produces 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque, whereas the 61kWh variant develops 17 2bhp with the same 189 Nm torque output. The maximum claimed driving range stands at 543 km, although the test cycle has not been specified.
Prices for the Urban Cruiser EBella are expected to be announced in March, with the order books open nationwide for Rs 25,000.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Isuzu New D-Max V-CrossExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-02
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-10
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- Audi SQ8Expected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 1, 2026Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched At Rs 29.35 LakhNew special edition of the 9e electric SUV is based on the fully-loaded 9e Pack 3 but costs about Rs 1.15 lakh less.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 1, 2026New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Makes India Debut; Launch TomorrowUnlike the previous diesel-only V-class, the latest model will be offered with petrol and diesel engine options.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 28, 2026Zero-Dep Cover: The Renewal Add-on That Ensures You Don’t Pay for Parts1 min read
- car&bike Team | Feb 28, 2026Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX Recalled Over Transmission Malfunction RiskThe recall affects 969 units of the Toyota Land Cruiser and 117 units of the Lexus LX.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 27, 2026New Tata Tiago EV Spied Testing On Indian Roads: Enhanced Range Incoming?Launched in India in 2022, the Tiago EV received a notable update last year, adding in newer features and some styling tweaks.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Feb 27, 2026VLF Mobster 135 Price Hiked As Introductory Offer EndsThe Mobster 135 is now priced at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), which marks an increase of Rs 7,000.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 28, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift Review: More Range, More Sense, Less MoneyThe Tata Punch EV facelift gets a bigger 40 kWh battery, faster 60 kW DC charging, improved thermal management, and better real-world range, and all of that at a lower introductory price. But does it become a more complete package now?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 24, 2026Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, RefinedThe Hero Destini 110 is a no-nonsense commuter that is simple, comfortable and above all, fuel efficient. In 2026, when buyers are spoilt for choice, is it good enough to consider?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 23, 2026TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADVAfter spending some time with the TVS Apache RTX in traffic, the daily commute, as well as on open highways, one thing becomes clear: the RTX is trying to redefine the entry-level ADV segment. But is it without fault?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read