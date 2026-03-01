New Cars Launching In March 2026: Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Mercedes V-Class And More

March 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for the Indian automotive market, with multiple launches lined up across segments: from MPVs and SUVs to performance cars and supercars. Here’s a look at the key models slated to arrive this month.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class – March 2

Mercedes-Benz India is set to reintroduce the V-Class on March 2, nearly three years after it was discontinued in India. The updated model, which went on sale internationally in 2024, is essentially a facelift of the previous-generation V-Class sold here.

The facelift introduces a larger grille, revised headlamps, updated bumpers and refreshed tail-lamps. Inside, the cabin has been significantly modernised, bringing it in line with newer Mercedes models such as the GLE. The India-bound version is expected in the extra-long wheelbase configuration.

Globally, the V-Class is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, offered in 250d and 300d specifications. The exact variant for India is yet to be confirmed. Pricing is expected to exceed Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

Renault Duster – March 17

Renault India will announce prices for the new-generation Duster on March 17. Revealed in India earlier this year, the SUV marks the return of the Duster nameplate, now in its second generation for India (third globally).

The India-spec model is based on a localised derivative of the CMF-B platform, referred to domestically as the Renault Group Modular Platform. It will also underpin Nissan’s upcoming Tekton SUV.

Three powertrain options have been confirmed: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 99bhp and 160Nm, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol delivering 158bhp and 280Nm, and a strong hybrid setup combining a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery, offering a claimed range of up to 1,000 km. Transmission options include manual and automatic options depending on the engine. Initially, prices are expected only for the turbo-petrol variants, with the hybrid slated to launch later in the year.

Audi SQ8 – March 17

Audi India will expand its performance SUV lineup with the launch of the SQ8 on March 17. The model will sit between the standard Q8 and the RS Q8 in the brand’s hierarchy.

The SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 507 bhp. For reference, the RS Q8 develops 640 bhp from the same engine in a higher state of tune, while the standard Q8 uses a 3.0-litre V6 with around 340 bhp. The SQ8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Skoda Kushaq – March (Deliveries Begin)

Skoda Auto India has commenced production of the Kushaq facelift, with deliveries slated to begin in March 2026. The updated SUV features a revised front grille with an integrated lightbar on higher trims, new LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers and updated tail-lamps with an illuminated Skoda wordmark. Feature upgrades include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, updated 10-inch infotainment system with Google Automotive-based voice assistant, and massaging rear seats.

Mechanically, the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engines continue. The 1.0 TSI now gets a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic, replacing the earlier 6-speed unit, while retaining the 6-speed manual option. The 1.5 TSI remains paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic.

Toyota EBella – Date TBA

Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser EBella, its mass-market electric SUV for India January this year. The model is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Maruti e Vitara. While both SUVs were co-developed and share several components, the EBella features distinct styling elements to differentiate it from its Maruti counterpart.

The electric SUV will be offered in three variants: E1, E2 and E3, along with two battery pack options. The base E1 trim will be equipped with a 49kWh battery, while the E2 and E3 variants will get a larger 61kWh unit. Toyota has confirmed that the India-spec model will initially be available only in a front-wheel-drive configuration.

The 49kWh version produces 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque, whereas the 61kWh variant develops 17 2bhp with the same 189 Nm torque output. The maximum claimed driving range stands at 543 km, although the test cycle has not been specified.

Prices for the Urban Cruiser EBella are expected to be announced in March, with the order books open nationwide for Rs 25,000.