All-Electric Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella Introduced; Booking Open For Rs. 25,000

Toyota’s version of the Maruti Suzuki eVitrara will be called Urban Cruiser EBella. The company officially introduced its first electric vehicle for the Indian market today at an event in Mumbai, announcing the name, and a host of other details about the new EV. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella gets some visual changes compared to the eVitara, however, as they were developed together, there will be a lot of similarities and parts sharing. Prices for the new EV have not been announced yet, however bookings have opened across India for Rs. 25,000.

Globally, the Urban Cruiser EBella is called just the Urban Cruiser EV and the India-spe model remain identical to the global version. It shares many of its basic design elements with the Suzuki, but the fascia is new. Up front you have Toyota’s ‘Hammer Head’ design with a black finished upright grille, flanked by angular, swept-back headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps.

The bumper design too is different and comes with a low-set central intake and slit like side vents. From the sides, distinguishing the two SUVs will be difficult. Everything including the shape of the doors, cladding details, and the rear-end design of the electric SUV are identical to the e Vitara. The only way to differentiate the two SUVs from behind will be the badging. However, you do get a different alloy wheel pattern for the 18-inch wheels.

The cabin, meanwhile, is nearly identical to the e Vitara, replete with the large central free-standing touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and floating centre console. In fact even the dual-tone black/tan colour tone has been retained for the Toyota eSUV. Features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with cloud-based navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Toyota’s i-Connect suite with 100+ connected car features.

Comfort and convenience highlights include ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a JBL sound system, keyless entry with push-button start, drive modes, automatic climate control, an in-cabin air purifier, and multiple USB ports. The rear seat comes with a 40:20:40 split-folding configuration, there is a panoramic roof and ambient lighting with 12 colour options.

In terms of safety, the Urban Cruiser EBella offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Vehicle Stability Control and a high-strength body. It also gets Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors and ISOFIX for added confidence.

The all-electric Urban Cruiser EBella will be offered in three variants – E1, E2, and E3. There will two battery pack options as well, a 49 kWh unit for the E1 trim, and a bigger 61kWh unit for the other variants. As of now, Toyota has only announced the availability of a front-wheel drive version. The version with the smaller battery makes 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque, while the one with the bigger battery offers – 172 bhp and 189 Nm of peak torque. Maximum claimed range is 543 km.