Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: What To Expect

Toyota is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever EV in India. It is called the Urban Cruiser EV and is Toyota’s version of the yet-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. Here’s a rundown of what to expect from the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV:

Design and Platform:

To be built at the same production line as its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Urban Cruiser EV is already on sale internationally. It has a different front fascia compared to the Vitara, but carries over the tail lamp section sans comprehensive changes. The dimensions will be identical, but we do expect different paint schemes as well as alloy wheel design for the Urban Cruiser EV.

Cabin and Features:

Where the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder carry significant changes to the cabin compared to each other, the same cannot be said about the Urban Cruiser EV. Except for the badge changes, there will be no drastic changes inside the cabin.

Be it the two-spoke steering wheel, floating binnacle for infotainment and driver’s screen, unique gear selector, seats and everything else inside the cabin will be carried over. Even the boot space at 306 litres should be identical.

Battery Pack and Powertrain:

Internationally, the Urban Cruiser EV is available with two powertrain choices. Here in India, like the e-Vitara, we will get the bigger 59kWh battery pack with FWD configuration. Power output is rated at 172 bhp and 189 Nm, and the claimed range is 430 km (under WLTP).

Pricing and Availability

With the India debut set to happen on January 19, 2026, the sales are expected to commence a few months later. It will be priced slightly higher than the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.