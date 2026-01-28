Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets Head-Up Display, Dash Cam With Optional ‘Tech Package’
- New accessory pack priced at Rs 29,499
- Available across all variants as dealer-level fitment
- Hyryder prices range between Rs 10.95 lakh and Rs 19.76 lakh
Toyota has added a new optional Tech Pack to its Urban Cruiser Hyryder compact SUV. The accessory pack enables customers to option on features such as ambient lighting, a heads-up display and a dash cam to the vehicle for an additional Rs 29,499. This is, of course, dealer-fitted accessories.
Also read: All-Electric Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella Introduced; Booking Open For Rs. 25,000
Interestingly, going through Toyota’s online configurator, the option of a HUD and ambient lighting is not listed in the accessories tab, while the Toyota-provided dash cam will set buyers back Rs 14,272. This would place the value of the dash cam at around half the price of the accessory package.
The heads-up display unit, meanwhile, is a plug-and-play solution - not to be confused with the in-built unit offered on top variants - with the unit being mounted atop the instrument cluster and projecting basic information on a small screen. As for the ambient lighting, the accessory is fitted into the dashboard between the upper and lower sections.
Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term Review
The Hyryder is offered in a choice of four trim levels spread across three powertrain options. Buyers can pick between a naturally aspirated petrol, CNG or a strong hybrid powertrain, with the aforementioned petrol getting the option of all-wheel-drive in top variants. The petrol SUV is offered with either a manual or automatic gearbox, while the CNG is manual only. The hybrid, meanwhile, comes with an eCVT as standard. Prices for the SUV range from Rs 10.95 lakh up to Rs 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
