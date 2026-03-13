car&bike Awards 2026: Narayan Subramaniam Named Automotive Person Of the Year

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette Automotive has been named the 2026 car&bike Automotive Person of the Year. Subramaniam has been chosen for the honour for being a visionary leader who has redefined India’s electric mobility landscape and positioned the country on the global map for high-performance electric motorcycles.

Subramaniam, along with Ultraviolette CTO & Co-founder Niraj Rajmohan, is credited with not just building India’s first globally competitive performance electric motorcycle brand, but also the brand’s transformational impact on India’s electric mobility ecosystem.

Under Subramaniam’s leadership, Ultraviolette has expanded beyond India and obtained certifications to sell in several European markets, including Germany, France, Italy, and the UK.

The company’s latest product, the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover, has also been awarded the 2026 car&bike Electric Motorcycle of the Year.

Combining his expertise in automotive design and engineering, Narayan has built Ultraviolette into a technology-driven mobility company focussed on innovation, safety, and global competitiveness. His leadership has made Ultraviolette Automotive synonymous with the development of cutting-edge electric powertrains, intelligent connectivity systems and aerospace-inspired designs, setting new benchmarks for India’s EV ecosystem.

By taking an Indian start-up to international markets and demonstrating that world-class electric performance vehicles can be designed and engineered in India, Narayan Subramaniam has strengthened the country’s position in the global automotive industry.

For his visionary leadership, technological innovation and relentless pursuit of performance-drive electric mobility, car&bike proudly honours Narayan Subramaniam with the Automotive Person of the Year award.