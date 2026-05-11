Lexus LM 350h Is First Passenger Vehicle In India To Receive WLTP Certification

The Lexus LM 350h has become the first car in India to receive compliance certification under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) norms. The certification was awarded by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to Toyota Kirloskar Motors for the luxury hybrid MPV and its variants in accordance with AIS:175 regulations.

The certificate was handed over by Reji Mathai, Director – ARAI, to Abhay Kulkarni, General Manager, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

With this, Toyota Kirloskar Motor becomes the first automaker in India to voluntarily comply with the upcoming WLTP norms ahead of the regulatory deadline. Compliance with AIS:175-based WLTP procedures will become mandatory in India from April 1, 2027, for M1 and M2 category vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 3,500 kg.

In Indian vehicle classification, M1 refers to passenger vehicles carrying up to eight occupants besides the driver, while M2 includes passenger vehicles designed to carry more than eight occupants.

The LM 350h is sold in India as Lexus’ flagship luxury hybrid MPV. Powering it is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine producing 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

WLTP Explained

WLTP, short for Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure, is a globally standardised testing cycle used to measure fuel efficiency, emissions, energy consumption and electric driving range of vehicles.

In India, WLTP will eventually replace the current Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) testing standard, which has been used for fuel efficiency certification for years. Compared to MIDC, WLTP uses a much more detailed and realistic testing methodology.

The newer procedure factors in higher cruising speeds, stronger acceleration and braking, varying traffic conditions, equipment levels, vehicle weight and longer testing durations. Because of this, WLTP figures are generally considered to be closer to real-world driving conditions, unlike older cycles that often produced more optimistic mileage or range numbers under controlled laboratory conditions.

For electric vehicles and hybrids, WLTP also provides a more representative estimate of real-world battery range and energy consumption.

The testing protocol is already used across several global markets, including Europe and is aimed at bringing uniformity to vehicle certification standards across countries.