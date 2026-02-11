MIDC to WLTP: Why The Switch In Testing Cycles Matters And How It Impacts You

Come 1st April 2027, the emission standards for BS6 vehicles will be shifted from MIDC (Modified Indian Driving Cycle) to WLTP (or Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Testing Procedure). This change will happen at the vehicle testing level, where manufacturers test the emission standards of their powertrains. But how will this change affect the end consumers (i.e. you, the car buyers)? Let’s find out.

What Is It and What Has Changed?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued that the emission standards for the M1 and M2 vehicle categories will be tested under the WLTP cycle. M1 category includes all the passenger vehicles (up to 9-seater), while the M2 includes commercial passenger buses and vans (9+ seater) with a gross weight of under 5 tonnes. It needs to be noted here that the statement only mentions BS6 ICE cars, and there’s no mention of the EVs yet.

While both the MIDC and WLTP are laboratory tests for fuel efficiency and powertrain emissions, the MIDC follows a fixed speed-distance-time pattern, which is less dynamic and not as accurate as the real-world condition. On the other hand, the WLTP cycle is more stringent, has higher testing speeds, harder acceleration, shorter idling periods, and varied driving phases. This makes the WLTP more matched to the realistic conditions the vehicles are subjected to and hence produces results which are more accurate. The WLTP was adopted by the European Union back in 2018.

Also, the regulation levels remain the same as set by BS6 (Bharat Stage VI) norms in 2020. Even the safety regulation rules will remain unchanged. However, the inclusion of ethanol blending will be more noticeable. The new change also instructs the testing to be conducted on a chassis dynamometer, or more commonly called a ‘rolling road’. There will be frequent testing throughout the lifecycle as well to monitor stricter numbers and provide better precision.

Not only will the newer cars post April 2027 have to comply with the newer WLTP, but the existing models produced from that date forward will also be subjected to the newer test cycles. And the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms, which are under MIDC right now, will also move to WLTP.



How It Impacts Car Buyers

Firstly, since the WLTP is more closely matched to real-world conditions, the fuel efficiency figures that manufacturers advertise will be slightly lower. Or better put, more evenly matched to what the owner could expect in the day-to-day driving. It is essential to understand that the vehicle's efficiency won’t decrease; only the advertised claimed figures will be more closely matched to the real-world performance.

Secondly, the emissions figure will be closer to the real-world condition. But as a buyer, this won’t affect you in any other way than getting a regular PUC for your car.

Lastly, it’s the pricing. While the testing applies to manufacturers and not to the end consumers in any way, the pricing of the vehicles sold – theoretically – shouldn’t change in any way. However, since the OEMs might have to recalibrate the powertrains – including but not limited to the engines, transmissions, running gear, and even the exhaust systems – for the newer testing equipment, they may or may not pass on the added expenses down to the customer.

It needs to be seen when the EVs will be subjected to the WLTP cycles. Since the WLTP is more accurate for the real-world range achieved by the EVs, it will be helpful for buyers to make a more informed decision with their newer EVs when it comes to range.