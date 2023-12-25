Login

India Expected To See 1 Crore EV Sales By 2030, Create 5 Crore Jobs, Says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that India is likely to see about one crore electric vehicle sales and over five crore jobs in the EV sector by the end of this decade
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 25, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • MoRTH minister Nitin Gadkari was speaking at the 19th EV Expo 2023.
  • “India has the potential to become the number 1 EV maker in the world”, he said.
  • The government has permitted retrofitting of existing vehicles into hybrids/EVs.

The electric vehicle segment is slowly but surely catching and a big push for the same has come from the central government. The centre has been consistently pushing the electric mobility narrative with plans to switch about 70 per cent of vehicles on the road into EVs by 2030. Adding to the same, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that India is likely to see about one crore electric vehicle sales and over five crore jobs in the EV sector by the end of this decade.

 

Also Read: Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report


The Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) was speaking at the 19th EV Expo 2023 held in Delhi-NCR. Gadkari said, "As per the Vahan database, 34.54 lakh EVs are already registered in India." However, the minister did not disclose the break-up of sales concerning electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. Notably, electric two-wheelers presently make up the majority of EV sales in India. 


Gadkari further asserted that India has the potential to become the number one EV maker in the world and the government is committed to making India a self-reliant country in clean energy production and mass application. 

Nitin Gadkari also said that the government has permitted retrofitting of existing polluting vehicles into hybrid and fully electric vehicles. He revealed that the regulations have been finalised and technology demonstrations done successfully. The MoRTH minister said that the government intends to shift public transport and logistics to EVs in the near future. 


The government has been pushing the manufacturing of electric vehicles in India. It rolled out the PLI scheme to push for battery cell manufacturing, while also strengthening the supplier ecosystem for supporting electric mobility. The centre has also been encouraging state governments to roll out their respective EV policies for faster adoption. 

 

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates BNCAP Command-And-Control Centre

Speaking of which, the last few years saw the FAME policy play a significant role in subsidising electric vehicles in making them accessible to customers. The recent revision in the FAME II policy saw prices go up and that has slowed down adoption. However, reports are rife of a FAME III policy in the works that will help provide the necessary framework to keep the momentum active.


 

# MoRTH# Nitin Gadkari# MoRTH Minister
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
  • 49,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lexus Unveils Front Wheel Drive Electric - RZ 300e Model For 2024
Lexus Unveils Front Wheel Drive Electric - RZ 300e Model For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It comes with Front-Wheel Drive and an EPA-estimated range of up to 428 kilometres

Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Millions Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue
Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Millions Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The recalled models include the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles

Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023
Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

This year saw brands launching an array of two-wheeler EVs, aimed at different types of buyers

Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is coming together in production form ahead of its launch in 2024

Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

2024 looks to be a very interesting year for motorcycle enthusiasts with a whole host of different kinds of bikes in the pipeline for 2024, here are the top 5 two-wheelers we are looking forward to in the coming year

Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.

BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This production unit will be the first electric car factory for BYD and is a part of its rapid global expansion plan

Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Unimog prototype aims to evaluate the potential of hydrogen engines as an alternative drive option

Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new Jeep Expert option is available on the Jeeplife mobile app and uses ChatGPT to answer customer queries including brand-specific answers to users

Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Cars In The US Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Cars In The US Over Faulty Fuel Pump
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The recall involves cars that were manufactured between 2017 to 2020 in the US due to a faulty fuel pump and is the single-largest recall this year by any OEM

MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months

Government To Come Up With Policy On Advanced Battery Tech For EVs: Gadkari
Government To Come Up With Policy On Advanced Battery Tech For EVs: Gadkari
c&b icon
By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Gadkari said that the next generation batteries will not only minimise vehicular pollution in India but make India a global supplier of EVs.

MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.

Gadkari Urges Carmakers To Drop Diesels; Moots 10% Additional GST As ‘Pollution Tax’
Gadkari Urges Carmakers To Drop Diesels; Moots 10% Additional GST As ‘Pollution Tax’
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Addressing the 63rd SIAM annual convention, the road transport minister dubbed diesel as a “very hazardous” fuel.

Bharat NCAP Vehicle Safety Programme Launched; Over 30 Models Already Nominated For Testing
Bharat NCAP Vehicle Safety Programme Launched; Over 30 Models Already Nominated For Testing
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 months ago

India’s own vehicle safety programme, which requires manufacturers to voluntarily submit cars for testing, will officially be operational from October 1, 2023.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • India Expected To See 1 Crore EV Sales By 2030, Create 5 Crore Jobs, Says Nitin Gadkari
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved