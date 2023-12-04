MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims

The Union Ministry of Roads Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has released a statement saying that they intend to introduce free medical treatment for all injured accident victims within the next three to four months. While free treatment for accident victims has been a part of the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 (MVA2019), many states are still yet to implement it and as a result, the Ministry plans to fully implement it across the nation.

Also Read: 99 Per Cent Pedestrians In India At Risk Of Injury, Says New Study

The Ministry plans to fully implement free medical treatment for all injured accident victims across the country

Anurag Jain, Secretary, Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said “India has the highest number of road accident deaths in the world, in a bid to reduce accidents by 50 per cent by the year 2030 road ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy based on 5E’s of road safety to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care. As part of road engineering, road safety has been made an integral part of road design at the planning stage. The electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) Project has been initiated to establish a central repository for reporting, management and analysis of road accident data across the Country and rectify the engineering faults within a month or two.“

Also Read: Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report

A report by MoRTH stated that over speeding caused 71.2 per cent of all road accidents in 2022

A total of 4,61,312 road accidents were reported by police departments across India in 2022, leading to 1,68,491 fatalities and 4,43,366 injuries. A report by MoRTH stated that over speeding caused 71.2 per cent of all road accidents in 2022. Other reasons included driving on the wrong side, which accounted for 5.4 per cent along with other contributors like drunken driving and running traffic lights.