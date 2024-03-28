Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Sumitomo’s New Intelligent Sensor Detects Loose Wheel Nuts, Reduces Risk Of Wheel Detachment

This function can detect loose wheel nuts, even as little as 1 mm, helping reduce the risk of dangerous runaway wheel accidents
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The wheel detachment function analyzes wheel speed signals and data from the vehicle's controller area network (CAN) to detect if any wheel nuts are loose.
  • It is part of SRI's SENSING CORE technology.
  • Fifteen automakers from Europe, Japan, China, and India have already adopted SRI's tyre pressure monitoring technology.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) has developed an innovative sensing technology that can accurately detect loose wheel nuts on vehicles, even if they are loose by as little as 1 mm. This wheel detachment function is part of SRI's SENSING CORE system, a sophisticated sensor-less analysis and monitoring platform.

 

Also Read: GV60 Magma Concept Unveiled: A Performance-Oriented Version Of The GV60

 

The core innovation behind the wheel detachment function lies in its ability to analyze wheel speed signals and other data from the vehicle's controller area network (CAN). By processing this real-time information through advanced algorithms, the system can precisely identify any loose wheel nuts, addressing a critical safety issue that has led to accidents and injuries.

Unlike traditional methods like visual inspections or mechanical clips, which rely on human diligence and can be unreliable, SRI's technological solution provides a highly dependable and automated approach to detecting loose nuts before potential incidents occur.

 

Also Read: Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer

 

The wheel detachment function is the latest addition to the SENSING CORE suite, which has evolved from SRI's original deflation warning system for tyre pressure monitoring. SENSING CORE now encompasses a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including tyre pressure and wear monitoring, uneven load detection, and analysis of hazardous road conditions.

 

Fifteen automakers from Europe, Japan, China, and India have already adopted SRI's tyre pressure monitoring technology in their vehicles. The company envisions SENSING CORE playing a pivotal role in the future of mobility, autonomous driving, and integration with cloud-based services.

 

Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024

 

By continuously advancing its intelligent tyre sensing technologies like the new loose wheel nut detector, SRI aims to drive innovation in automotive safety, efficiency, and the enablement of future mobility paradigms through cutting-edge sensor technology and data analytics.

 

# Sumitomo# Wheel Sensor# Wheel Detachment# Accidents# Sumitomo Intelligent Sensor# Auto Industry# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery
Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed
Audi Recalls e-Tron GT Models Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
Audi Recalls e-Tron GT Models Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
Government Launches Pilot Program for Cashless Treatment Of Road Accident Victims
Government Launches Pilot Program for Cashless Treatment Of Road Accident Victims
MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
Sumitomo Metal Sees Global Nickel Demand For Battery Use At 410,000 In 2022
Sumitomo Metal Sees Global Nickel Demand For Battery Use At 410,000 In 2022
Morocco Announces $180 Million In Automotive Wiring Systems Investments
Morocco Announces $180 Million In Automotive Wiring Systems Investments
Impacts of Accidents on Insurance Premiums
Impacts of Accidents on Insurance Premiums
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Industry
  • Sumitomo’s New Intelligent Sensor Detects Loose Wheel Nuts, Reduces Risk Of Wheel Detachment
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved