Sumitomo’s New Intelligent Sensor Detects Loose Wheel Nuts, Reduces Risk Of Wheel Detachment

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) has developed an innovative sensing technology that can accurately detect loose wheel nuts on vehicles, even if they are loose by as little as 1 mm. This wheel detachment function is part of SRI's SENSING CORE system, a sophisticated sensor-less analysis and monitoring platform.

The core innovation behind the wheel detachment function lies in its ability to analyze wheel speed signals and other data from the vehicle's controller area network (CAN). By processing this real-time information through advanced algorithms, the system can precisely identify any loose wheel nuts, addressing a critical safety issue that has led to accidents and injuries.

Unlike traditional methods like visual inspections or mechanical clips, which rely on human diligence and can be unreliable, SRI's technological solution provides a highly dependable and automated approach to detecting loose nuts before potential incidents occur.

The wheel detachment function is the latest addition to the SENSING CORE suite, which has evolved from SRI's original deflation warning system for tyre pressure monitoring. SENSING CORE now encompasses a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including tyre pressure and wear monitoring, uneven load detection, and analysis of hazardous road conditions.

Fifteen automakers from Europe, Japan, China, and India have already adopted SRI's tyre pressure monitoring technology in their vehicles. The company envisions SENSING CORE playing a pivotal role in the future of mobility, autonomous driving, and integration with cloud-based services.

By continuously advancing its intelligent tyre sensing technologies like the new loose wheel nut detector, SRI aims to drive innovation in automotive safety, efficiency, and the enablement of future mobility paradigms through cutting-edge sensor technology and data analytics.