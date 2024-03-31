Login
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer

Expected to be a successor to the 812 Superfast, the Ferrari F167 test mule was for the first time seen without fake body panels.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Ferrari F167 is expected to be a successor to the 812 Superfast
  • The F167 will take a design approach similar to classic Ferrari models
  • Speculation suggests a power boost surpassing the 812 Superfast

Recent spy shots captured outside Ferrari's Maranello headquarters unveil the silhouette of what appears to be the Ferrari F167. Expected to be a successor to the 812 Superfast, the test mule was for the first time seen without fake body panels. The new spy photos hint that the F167 will take a design approach similar to classic Ferrari models, with simpler lines similar to the Roma. 

 

Also Read: First Ferrari Purosangue Performance SUV Delivered In India

 

The Ferrari F167 test mule was for the first time seen without fake body panels

 

While finer details remain shrouded, the prototype does reveal some design cues. The front section will see a flatter hood with boxy inlets and sleek lights. The bulges around the front wheels add to that classic Ferrari signature, similar to the sloping roofline, and the stubby tail section. The two-door coupe also features a quad-exhaust system and a set of slim LED taillights. 

 

Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024

 

While the cabin is still not visible here, one thing we can tell you is that it will continue the tradition of using a V12 power. Albeit going an electrified hybrid motor, rather than a naturally aspirated engine. While more details are yet to be announced, the motor will see a significant uptick from the 812 Superfast outputs of 789 bhp. 

 

The two-door coupe also features a quad-exhaust system and a set of slim LED taillights

 

Underpinning this new iteration is Ferrari's latest platform for front-midship cars, promising versatility in wheelbase lengths, engine configurations, and the potential for hybrid technology integration. The test mule also features what appears to be an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor positioned on its grille.  

 

Source: Carscoops

# Ferrari# Ferrari F167# Ferrari 812 Superfast# New Ferrari# Supercar# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

