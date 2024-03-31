Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer

Recent spy shots captured outside Ferrari's Maranello headquarters unveil the silhouette of what appears to be the Ferrari F167. Expected to be a successor to the 812 Superfast, the test mule was for the first time seen without fake body panels. The new spy photos hint that the F167 will take a design approach similar to classic Ferrari models, with simpler lines similar to the Roma.

While finer details remain shrouded, the prototype does reveal some design cues. The front section will see a flatter hood with boxy inlets and sleek lights. The bulges around the front wheels add to that classic Ferrari signature, similar to the sloping roofline, and the stubby tail section. The two-door coupe also features a quad-exhaust system and a set of slim LED taillights.

While the cabin is still not visible here, one thing we can tell you is that it will continue the tradition of using a V12 power. Albeit going an electrified hybrid motor, rather than a naturally aspirated engine. While more details are yet to be announced, the motor will see a significant uptick from the 812 Superfast outputs of 789 bhp.

Underpinning this new iteration is Ferrari's latest platform for front-midship cars, promising versatility in wheelbase lengths, engine configurations, and the potential for hybrid technology integration. The test mule also features what appears to be an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor positioned on its grille.

