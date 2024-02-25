First Ferrari Purosangue Performance SUV Delivered In India
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 25, 2024
Highlights
- The Ferrari Purosangue made its global debut in 2022, while deliveries started last year.
- The Purosangue can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.
- The Ferrari Purosangue is expected to be priced over Rs. 6.5 crore (ex-showroom).
India's first-ever Ferrari Purosangue has made its way to the city of Bengaluru. The Italian exotic carmaker's first SUV made its global debut in 2022 and features a naturally aspirated V12 engine. The first Ferrari Purosangue made its way to the rather famous garage of Boopesh Reddy in Bengaluru, also known as the ’Bren Garage'.
Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
The Purosangue is Ferrari's first four-door, four-seater. The model arrives in India in a fantastic spec finished in Nero Daytona black shade complemented with black wheels and an Iriko interior. The cabin also gets Alcantara leather along with sports seats including two seats in the second row. The rear seats can be accessed via the rear-hinged doors that provide an opulent ingress and egress into the SUV.
The Ferrari Purosangue is the Italian marquee's answer to the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante Trofeo and more in the super exotic performance SUV segment. Power comes from the 6.5-litre V12 engine tuned for 715 bhp and 716 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with 2-speed power transmission unit an an 8-speed DCT rear-set dual-clutch unit, which help send power to all four wheels.
Also Read: New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
The Purosangue can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds while 0-200 kmph comes up in 10.6 seconds. The top speed is rated at 310 kmph. The performance offering gets an active suspension, ceramic brakes, torque vectoring at the front wheels, an electronic differential and a four-wheel steering.
The Ferrari Purosangue is the most practical Ferrari built yet and this is likely to be the first of the many examples earmarked for India. Ferrari has always maintained that demand has been high for its first-ever SUV, so booking one today will command a long waiting period. Prices for the Ferrari Purosangue are yet to be announced for India but expect the V12 SUV to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 crore (ex-showroom).
