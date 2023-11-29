New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 29, 2023
Highlights
- The upcoming Ferrari hypercar is internally codenamed F250.
- The Ferrari hypercar is expected to get a hybrid powertrain.
- Ferrari will reveal its new hybrid hypercar next year.
While we know that Ferrari is working on its next hypercar, the Italian marque is now closer than ever to bringing the LaFerrari replacement to the market. In fact, the next Ferrari hypercar was recently spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage. The next Ferrari hypercar has been internally codenamed ‘F250’ and the latest test mule images reveal little details that help put more pieces together in this puzzle.
The spy shots reveal the upcoming Ferrari hypercar wearing all sorts of provisional components. The silhouette though is hard to ignore with the radical aerodynamic package hiding under the camo vinyl, particularly that massive rear wing. The model also gets quad taillights from the SF90, but be rest assured these are stop-gap measures till the production version takes shape.
Also Read: 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
However, the Ferrari F250 hypercar test mule also reveals key details like the massive air intakes at the front and rear and the front splitter, while the equally huge air vents on the side aren’t hard to miss either. The “Ferrari” script is easy to spot on the brake calipers on either axle, while the rounded exhaust tips in the centre of the rear bumper are fake. The rearview camera seen on the prototype will most likely be dropped as well from the production model. The upcoming Italian hypercar will get butterfly-styled doors, judging by the cutouts on the roof.
The test mule seems to be testing certain equipment by Bosch, going by the stickers, but it’s the yellow triangular sticker that gives away its hybrid powertrain. It’s believed that Ferrari will do away with the glorious V12 engine on the F250 for a hybrid engine. The automaker could even go ahead and use a V6 instead, supported by an electric motor.
Also Read: Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Do note that the modern-day V6 from Ferrari is as capable as a V12. The Italian marquee brand uses the six-cylinder engine on its endurance cars that make in excess of 690 bhp. The 3.0-litre turbocharged motor on the GT3 race car comes from the 296 GTB and could just be tuned further with electric propulsion to make the desired number.
Ferrari is expected to reveal the new hypercar in 2024 and production will be limited to just 599 coupes and 199 convertibles, along with the track-specific XX variant that will be restricted to only 30 examples. Don’t be surprised if all production models are spoken for at the time of the reveal.
