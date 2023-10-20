Login

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

20-Oct-23 03:05 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The 296 Challenge takes inspiration from the 296 GTB road car but is notably modified to enhance its performance, replacing the previous 488 Challenge Evo
  • Equipped with a modified V6 engine, the 296 Challenge delivers an impressive 690 horsepower
  • It is expected to be much lighter than the 1470 kg 296 GTB by shedding the hybrid component found in the roadcar
  • With a highly effective aerodynamic package, the 296 Challenge generates over 870 kg of downforce at 155 mph

Ferrari is set to debut the all new track-only 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, marking the ninth model in the one-make Ferrari Challenge series, an officially sanctioned and factory-run racing series.

 

The 296 Challenge builds upon the 296 GTB road car but brings notable modifications to enhance its track performance. It replaces the previous 488 Challenge Evo in the European and North American championships. A significant feature of the 296 Challenge is its modified V6 engine, which, devoid of the hybrid component from the 296 GTB roadcar, delivers 690 horsepower, achieving an astounding 231 hp per litre.

In terms of aerodynamics, Ferrari has endowed the 296 Challenge with a formidable downforce of over 870 kg at 155 mph, made possible by an aggressive new aero package. For context, this surpasses the downforce produced by a Porsche 911 GT3 RS at 177 mph by 10 kg. The aerodynamic enhancements encompass elements such as a pair of canards, a rear wing, more pronounced side skirts, and an upgraded splitter.

 

On the braking front, Ferrari has incorporated the ABS EVO Track system for improved brake performance on the track. Moreover, the 296 Challenge benefits from new CCM-R PLUS brake discs provided by Brembo.

 The car sports a redesigned exterior with a more prominent front splitter, a rear wing, and other features aimed at delivering exceptional downforce, making it the most downforce-capable Ferrari Challenge vehicle to date. In terms of handling, the vehicle undergoes a significant geometric transformation, with wheels set further into the arches and enhanced negative camber.

While Ferrari hasn't unveiled the precise weight of the 296 Challenge, it's expected to be considerably lighter than the road car's 1,470 kg dry weight, thanks to the removal of hybrid components and superfluous interior elements.

 

This new model will be officially unveiled at the 2023 Finali Mondiali event at the Mugello Circuit, commencing on October 24th, and is set to participate in the Europe and North America series in the 2024 season.

