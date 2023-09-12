Login

Mansory Introduces The Ferrari 296 GTB Tempesta With Carbon Fiber Upgrades

The car sits on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels from Mansory's YT.5 series, featuring a satin black finish with red accents.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

12-Sep-23 12:20 PM IST

Highlights

  • The Mansory Ferrari 296 GTB Tempesta has a striking exterior with subtle enhancements, including a split rear wing and 21/22-inch wheels.
  • The interior features fine yellow leather upholstery with red accents.
  • With ECU modifications and a sports exhaust system, Mansory boosts the Ferrari 296 GTB's power to 858 bhp, improving acceleration while maintaining a top speed exceeding 329 kmph.

Mansory, the aftermarket tuner, has revealed its latest creation, the Mansory Ferrari 296 GTB Tempesta. Tempesta means "storm" in Italian. The exterior enhancements for the Mansory Ferrari 296 GTB include additions to the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, fender trims, and a new diffuser with an integrated brake light. Notably, a split rear wing and a ducktail spoiler with a forged carbon appearance adorn the rear of the vehicle. The car sits on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels from Mansory's YT.5 series, featuring a satin black finish with red accents.

 

Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTB Review: Cooking Up A Storm


While the exterior modifications are relatively subtle for a Mansory project, the interior is a vibrant contrast. The cabin is done with yellow fine leather upholstery covering various touch points such as the dashboard, center console, door cards, steering wheel, seats, floor, pillars, and headliner. There are also touches of red accents and Mansory's logo on the side sills, steering wheel, floor mats, center console sides, headrests, and seatbelts.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Previews All-Electric Concept Ahead Of August 18 Debut

 


Under the hood, the Ferrari 296 GTB is equipped with a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 806 bhp and 740 nm of torque. This power allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 329 kmph. With Mansory's sports exhaust system and ECU modifications, the power figures increase to 858 bhp and 749 nm of torque. Mansory claims a slight improvement in acceleration to 100 kph, while the top speed remains unchanged.

 

Also Read: Aston Martin DB12 To Launch In India On September 29


As for availability and pricing, the social media post does not provide specific details. However, it is suggested that Mansory's signature modifications typically come at a premium over the base vehicle's cost. The standard Ferrari 296 GTB starts at over $338,000 (Rs. 2.8 Crore).


 

Guest Author: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Mansory# Ferrari# Ferrari 296 GTB

