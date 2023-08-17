Lamborghini Previews All-Electric Concept Ahead Of August 18 Debut

Lamborghini has shared a teaser for an all-new concept vehicle, expected to preview its very first all-electric, that will be unveiled on August 18. The automaker had previously announced that it would unveil an electric car concept, at the Monterey Car Week. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann had stated earlier this year that the brand’s first electric car, unlike its current lineup, would be a 2+2 grand tourer, making it Lamborghini’s first GT car to debut in almost 50 years.

Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTS Review: Mad, Menacing & A Beautiful Convertible

The car looks like it sits higher up from the ground than other two-door models in Lamborghini’s lineup

The latest teaser by the brand showcases the car’s headlights underlined by strip-like LED DRLs. The car also looks like it will sit higher off the ground than other two-door models in Lamborghini’s lineup. Another teaser, previously shared by the brand, showcased the car’s profile highlighting the flowing roofline and flared wheel arches, similar to the Huracan and Revuelto. The vehicle will, however, likely only be showcased as a concept; the production-spec model is at least a few years away.

Also Read: Lamborghini Has Generated A Revenue Of €1,421 Million In 2023

The vehicle will likely only be showcased as a concept vehicle

While there is currently no information about the car’s powertrain, Winkelmann had confirmed before that the upcoming car will borrow mechanical components from other Volkswagen Group vehicles.