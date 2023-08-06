Lamborghini Has Generated A Revenue Of €1,421 Million In 2023

Automobili Lamborghini has reported a stellar performance for the first half of 2023. Despite having only two models in its range, the company achieved record sales, turnover, and profitability. The success can be attributed to the strong demand for the Urus and the Huracán. Notably, both models are sold out until the second half of 2024, indicating their popularity among automotive enthusiasts.

The Huracan is sold out till 2024

In the first six months of 2023, Lamborghini achieved a remarkable 4.9 per cent increase in global deliveries, with a total of 5,341 units sold. This outstanding performance has driven revenues up to €1,421 million (INR 12,884 Crore), which is an impressive 6.7 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year. The company's operating income also reached a record €456 million (INR 4,135 Crore), marking a significant 7.2 per cent rise from 2022. This demonstrates Lamborghini's strong financial position and a notable return on sales (RoS) of 32.1 per cent.

One of the key highlights of 2023 for Lamborghini is the introduction of the groundbreaking Revuelto, the company's first-ever plug-in hybrid supercar. The Revuelto garnered interest upon its unveiling in March, with orders already surpassing production capacity for more than two years. Lamborghini celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2023, making it a momentous year for the company. Lamborghini also presented the SC63, a LMDh hybrid prototype designed for top-level endurance racing. This move signifies the brand's commitment to electrifying its range and embracing a sustainable future for high-performance automobiles.

Lamborghini's newest supercar, the Revuelto

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, expressed great pride in the record-breaking results achieved in the first half of the year. He credited the success to the company's two exceptional models and the strategic introduction of the Revuelto. The positive trend in sales and profitability reinforces Lamborghini's position as a prominent player in the luxury automotive segment.