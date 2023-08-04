Lamborghini Unveils A One-Off Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica For Its 60th Anniversary

Lamborghini marks its 60th anniversary with a unique car called the "Opera Unica" Huracan Sterrato. This special vehicle was revealed at an event in Italy for Lamborghini's VIP guests. The car's design is inspired by the blue sea and vibrant colours of Sardinia. This special edition is a one-off piece of art in a unique crystal-effect paint process. It is made by Lamborghini's Ad Personam team, which specialises in crafting personalised vehicles with unique, hand-painted exteriors.

The car's exterior is painted using a three-colour process to create a crystal-like frozen liquid effect. The colours used are Blu Amnis, Blu Grifo, and Blu Fedra, and this process takes more than 370 hours, more than two weeks! The secondary colour of the exterior is mainly matte black, with certain parts like the roof, sills, and front-light casings, as well as the wheel arch protection, painted the same way. The car features Morus 19 matte black rims.

"The Huracán Sterrato was born from challenging the expected, delivering a super sports car that goes beyond convention. The one-off Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica takes this to another level and, in Lamborghini tradition, draws attention to it and asks questions of it as an art form," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobile Lamborghini. "Lamborghini is always touched by the beauty and colours of Sardinia, and this is the perfect opportunity to experiment with a new paint process, explore the possibilities of our Ad Personam personalisation, and then present this special Sterrato to our clients and guests in the environment that inspired the blue crystal effect."

Inside the "Opera Unica", you will find unique elements such as exposed carbon fibre, Blu Delphinus leather seats, door panels, and a console. The dashboard is covered in specially-dyed Alcantara of the same colour, and the steering wheel combines both materials. Silver laser etching adds a special touch to the seat panel, and even the start-stop button on the centre console is finished with the same crystal-like effect as the exterior paint.

This car, like the limited series of Huracan Sterrato, carries a special plate indicating its place as one of only 1499 in the series. Special plates commemorate the "Opera Unica Porto Cervo 2023" event and Lamborghini's 60th anniversary, all finished with the unique crystal effect paint.