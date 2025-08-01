HomeNews & Reviews
Renault Acquires Full Ownership Of Chennai Plant

Stéphane Deblaise has been appointed the company’s new India CEO, effective, September 1
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on August 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Renault will continue to manufacture cars for Nissan in India.
  • This arrangement will not have any effect on the upcoming products.
  • Two companies will retain joint ownership of RNTBCI.

The Renault Group has completed the takeover of the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) manufacturing facility. According to the company’s statement, the Group has acquired the 51 per cent stake so far held by Nissan in the Alliance's plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, becoming its sole owner in the process. Renault, however, will continue to manufacture cars for Nissan in India on a contractual basis. Additionally, the Group has also announced the appointment of Stéphane Deblaise as its India CEO, effective September 1. 

 

Also Read: Renault Kwid EV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Debut
 Renault Acquires Full Ownership Of Indian Joint Venture With Nissan

The Group has also announced the appointment of Stéphane Deblaise as its India CEO

 

Nissan will continue to have its vehicles manufactured at the Chennai plant, which will include the currently on sale Magnite, and the upcoming range of vehicles, which will include a badge-engineered twin of the Triber. Nissan will also continue to use RNAIPL as a sourcing and export hub for its products. Furthermore, the two companies will also continue to jointly operate the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI), in which Nissan will retain its 49 per cent stake and Renault Group its 51 per cent stake.

 

Also Read: New Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh
 nissan triber mpv carandbike 1

Nissan will soon launch a series of new products in India, one of which is a rebadged Renault Triber

 

Commenting on the market’s potential, François Provost, CEO Renault Group, said "India is a key market for Renault Group. Over the past 14 years, we have successfully established the Renault brand thanks to our dedicated teams and partners, reaching peak sales of over 100,000 vehicles sold per year. India also plays a vital role in our global R&D footprint. With full ownership of our plant in Chennai, we now have all the means to accelerate in India. Stéphane Deblaise, with his strong international experience and deep knowledge across our entire value chain, is ideally positioned to design and implement our strategy in the region.”
 

The Renault-Nissan Alliance has on previous occasions confirmed its plans to launch a range of new products in the Indian market. A previously drafted statement from the company has also confirmed that the new arrangement will not affect the launch of Nissan’s upcoming products, which include four upcoming vehicles based on the CMF-B platform, including a Nissan derivative of the Duster set to go on sale in India in 2026. Renault has also talked about launching four new products in the near future, which kicked off with the Triber facelift.

 

# Renault India# Renault Nissan Alliance# Nissan India# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

