Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked In India
Published on August 7, 2025
Highlights
- Triumph Speed 400 prices hiked by roughly Rs 4,200
- No visual or mechanical changes
- Continues with the 39.5 bhp 398cc engine
Following the launch of the Thruxton 400, Triumph Motorcycles India has increased the price of the Speed 400 by approximately Rs 4,200. The price has now gone up from Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 2.51 lakh (both, ex-showroom). The Speed 400 was first launched in July 2023 with an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh. An updated version, the MY2025 Speed 400, was later launched in September 2024, featuring several changes and priced around Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch.
The price hike brings no changes to the motorcycle, either visually or mechanically. It continues to be offered in four paint schemes: yellow paired with white, black with grey, white with grey and red with white. It continues to feature switchable traction control and ride-by-wire tech.
The Speed 400 features upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS.
The Speed 400 continues to feature the 398 cc TR-Series engine as before. The motor makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque-assist clutch.
Triumph’s 400 cc lineup in the Indian market comprises five motorcycles currently: Speed T4 (Rs 1.99 lakh), Speed 400 (Rs 2.51 lakh), Scrambler 400 X (Rs 2.68 lakh), 400 XC (Rs 2.95 lakh) and the recently launched Thruxton 400 (Rs 2.74 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.
