Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked In India

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Nissan's Duster-Based SUV Spied On Test In India For The First TimeAuto Retails Declined By 4.31% In July 2025: FADATriumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked In India KTM 160 Duke Teased Ahead Of Launch Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400: What’s Different?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Harrier Adventure X & Safari Adventure X: First Look | Rs. 18.99 Lakh – ADAS, EPB, 360° CamerasTVS Jupiter Long Term ReviewMahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack 2 -- VALUE pick of the range? 🤔 | Features + On-Road Prices | First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
VinFast VF7Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53MG ZS HEVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberBenelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Royal Enfield Himalayan 750Suzuki E-Access
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked In India

The Speed 400 is now priced at Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Triumph Speed 400 prices hiked by roughly Rs 4,200
  • No visual or mechanical changes
  • Continues with the 39.5 bhp 398cc engine

Following the launch of the Thruxton 400, Triumph Motorcycles India has increased the price of the Speed 400 by approximately Rs 4,200. The price has now gone up from Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 2.51 lakh (both, ex-showroom). The Speed 400 was first launched in July 2023 with an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh. An updated version, the MY2025 Speed 400, was later launched in September 2024, featuring several changes and priced around Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.74 Lakh
 

MY 25 Triumph Speed 400 m3

The price hike brings no changes to the motorcycle, either visually or mechanically. It continues to be offered in four paint schemes: yellow paired with white, black with grey, white with grey and red with white. It continues to feature switchable traction control and ride-by-wire tech.  
 
The Speed 400 features upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS. 

 

Also Read: Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400: What’s Different?
 MY 25 Triumph Speed 400 m1
The Speed 400 continues to feature the 398 cc TR-Series engine as before. The motor makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which gets a torque-assist clutch. 
 
Triumph’s 400 cc lineup in the Indian market comprises five motorcycles currently: Speed T4 (Rs 1.99 lakh), Speed 400 (Rs 2.51 lakh), Scrambler 400 X (Rs 2.68 lakh), 400 XC (Rs 2.95 lakh) and the recently launched Thruxton 400 (Rs 2.74 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.  

# Triumph Motorcycles India# Triumph Motorcycles# Triumph Motorcycles in India# Triumph Speed 400# Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked# Triumph Speed 400 price# Speed 400# Triumph Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here’s how Triumph’s newest offering goes up against the Speed 400, a tried and tested offering from the same company
    Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400: What’s Different?
  • The Thruxton 400 is the fifth motorcycle based on Triumph’s 400 cc platform.
    Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.74 Lakh
  • The Speed 400 based cafe racer will be the fifth offering to yield from Triumph’s 400cc platform.
    Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Launch
  • The tubeless spoke wheels are imported here, and in total, it cost over Rs 70,000.
    Triumph Reveals Prices For Scrambler 400 XC's Tubeless Spoke Wheels
  • The Special Edition of the Trident 660 wears a triple-tone paint scheme and gets a few accessories as standard.
    Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition Teased Ahead of India Launch

Latest News

  • The C-segment SUV, which is expected to go on sale in India in 2026, will be locally produced by the company.
    Nissan's Duster-Based SUV Spied On Test In India For The First Time
  • Overall auto sales declined by 4.31 per cent, with only the tractor and three-wheeler segments witnessing year-on-year growth
    Auto Retails Declined By 4.31% In July 2025: FADA
  • The Speed 400 is now priced at Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked In India
  • The 160 Duke will be the brand’s entry-level offering in the Indian market.
    KTM 160 Duke Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is the third model under the special SV series, which already has the Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black
    New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Unveiled; Will Debut At Monterey Car Week on August 13
  • While Hyundai is yet to green light the launch of the Genesis brand in India, when it does come, it is expected to begin its innings with an SUV.
    Genesis Finally Coming To India? Hyundai 'Strategically Evaluating' Launch Of Luxury Arm
  • The Thruxton 400 is the fifth motorcycle based on Triumph’s 400 cc platform.
    Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.74 Lakh
  • The Nissan Magnite Kuro edition is available with either the 1.0 petrol or 1.0 turbo petrol engine. Priced between Rs. 8.31 lakh and Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom)
    2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.31 Lakh
  • The TVS M1-S will essentially be a rebadged version of the Ion M1-S, which is made by Ion Mobility, a Singapore-based startup
    TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The motorcycle is expected to be based on the EV Fun concept that was showcased at the EICMA trade show in Milan, Italy
    First-Ever Honda Electric Motorcycle To Be Unveiled On September 2

Research More on Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

Starts at ₹ 2.24 - 2.4 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Speed 400 Specifications
View Speed 400 Features

Popular Triumph Models