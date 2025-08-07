Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked In India

Following the launch of the Thruxton 400, Triumph Motorcycles India has increased the price of the Speed 400 by approximately Rs 4,200. The price has now gone up from Rs 2.46 lakh to Rs 2.51 lakh (both, ex-showroom). The Speed 400 was first launched in July 2023 with an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh. An updated version, the MY2025 Speed 400, was later launched in September 2024, featuring several changes and priced around Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch.

The price hike brings no changes to the motorcycle, either visually or mechanically. It continues to be offered in four paint schemes: yellow paired with white, black with grey, white with grey and red with white. It continues to feature switchable traction control and ride-by-wire tech.



The Speed 400 features upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS.