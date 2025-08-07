Suzuki Wagon R Hits 1 Crore Cumulative Global Sales Mark
Published on August 7, 2025
Highlights
- Wagon R achieves 1 crore sales in under 32 years
- Made its India debut in 1999
- 30 lakh sales was achieved from India in May 2023
Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the Wagon R has crossed 1 crore sales worldwide since its inception. The tallboy initially gained attention in markets such as Japan and Europe before entering India in 1999. The carmaker achieved this milestone in 31 years and 9 months after the product's initial launch in Japan in September 1993.
Notably, in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R crossed the 30-lakh sales milestone in India in May 2023. Since its launch, it has witnessed huge demand and has been a reliable choice for many, especially first-time car buyers. Over the years, it has remained a steady contributor to Suzuki’s global sales portfolio, and if not the majority, a huge chunk of the milestone number has come from India, considering how ubiquitous the Wagon R has been ever since its launch in 1999.
The Wagon R first marked a global sales milestone when it reached 1 million units in October 1998 and doubled to 2 million by January 2002. Sales hit 3 million in 2005, 4 million in 2007, and 5 million by early 2010. The 6 million mark came in 2012, followed by 7 million in 2015 and 8 million in 2018. By January 2022, sales reached 9 million, and in June 2025, the total crossed 10 million units.
As far as engine options go, Maruti Suzuki offers the Wagon R in India with 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, and 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine options. The latter is also offered in a factory-fitted S-CNG option. Currently, prices for the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R start from Rs 5.78 lakh and go up to Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
