Maruti Suzuki Jimny Amasses 50,000 Bookings In Japan Within Four Days; Bookings Temporarily Halted

Within four days of its launch in Japan, Suzuki has been forced to pause orders for the five-door Jimny.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • India-made Suzuki Jimny bags 50,000 bookings within four days in Japan
  • Suzuki Motor Co. halts bookings
  • Jimny is the second-highest exported model in the current financial year

The made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny has witnessed exceptional response in Japan, forcing Suzuki Motor Corporation to temporarily pause bookings. Suzuki has announced the Jimny Nomad – the name for the five-door Jimny in Japan – has received 50,000 orders within four days of its launch in Japan. Given that this figure surpasses the company's initial Japan sales plan of 1,200 units a month, Suzuki has decided to pause bookings for now to ensure the waiting period – which theoretically is nearly three-and-a-half-years at this point – doesn't stretch any further.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales January 2025: Maruti Suzuki, MG, Toyota, Report Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip

 

Made In India Suzuki Jimny Japan 1

‘We will make company-wide efforts to resume orders as soon as possible, so we ask for your patience for a little while longer. In addition, we will continue to make efforts to deliver vehicles that have already been ordered as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise to customers who are considering or placing orders for the vehicle, for any inconvenience caused. In addition, due to the suspension of order acceptance, advance exhibitions and exhibitions at events scheduled at shopping malls nationwide will also be cancelled", a brand statement read. 

 

Despite its sluggish sales performance in India, the five-door Jimny has gained significant popularity in its home market. It is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Haryana, India, and is exported to nearly 100 countries. The Jimny off-roader is the third India-made vehicle, after the Fronx and Baleno, to be shipped to Japan.

 

In the Japanese market, the five-door Jimny is known as the Jimny Nomad, while the three-door version continues to be sold as the Jimny Sierra. The Jimny Nomade is priced at JPY 2.65 million (approximately Rs 14.88 lakh). 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

Made In India Suzuki Jimny Japan 2

The Japan-spec Jimny Nomad is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, similar to the Indian variant, generating 101 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox.
 

While the Jimny has struggled to gain a strong foothold in the Indian market – leading to significant discounts – it has performed well internationally, particularly in Japan. It is the second-highest exported model from the brand in FY 2024-25. 

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

