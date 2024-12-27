Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi RoadkingCFMoto 400GTAprilia Tuono 457BSA Scrambler 650QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Former Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki Dies Aged 94

Suzuki, who was known for his ingenious cost-saving measures, passed away on December 25 due to lymphoma, a statement from Suzuki Motor Corporation confirmed.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Osamu Suzuki dies aged 94 due to lymphoma.
  • Joined Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1958; was at the helm for nearly three decades.
  • Osamu Suzuki’s son Toshihiro Suzuki succeeded him as CEO in 2016.

Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, passed away on December 25, 2024, at the age of 94, due to lymphoma, a company statement confirmed. His visionary leadership and strategic foresight were instrumental in establishing Suzuki as a global automotive powerhouse, and Maruti Suzuki as the clear-cut market leader in India.

 

Born Osamu Matsuda on January 30, 1930, in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, he began his career as a loan officer before marrying into the Suzuki family, adopting their surname, and joining Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1958. He ascended through the company's ranks, becoming president in 1978 and chairman in 2000. His tenure as Suzuki President lasted nearly three decades, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the automotive industry.

 

Under Suzuki's stewardship, the company expanded beyond Japan's domestic market, focusing on cost-effective small cars tailored for emerging markets. One of his most significant achievements was his bold decision in the early 1980s to invest in India's nascent automotive sector. Suzuki entered into a partnership with the Indian government to establish Maruti Udyog Limited in 1982. This collaboration led to the launch of the Maruti 800 in 1983, a compact car that became an instant success and revolutionised the Indian automotive industry.

 

Beyond India, Suzuki's leadership saw the company establishing manufacturing units in various countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Pakistan, contributing to Suzuki's global presence. His fiscal prudence and innovative strategies enabled the company to thrive in competitive markets, focusing on affordable, reliable vehicles that appealed to a broad consumer base.

 

Suzuki's legacy extends beyond his corporate achievements. He was known for his legendary thriftiness, often implementing cost-saving measures within the company. He is survived by his family, including his son Toshihiro Suzuki, who succeeded him as Suzuki CEO in 2016.

 

Team carandbike extends its heartfelt condolences to Osamu Suzuki’s family and colleagues.

# Suzuki Motor Corporation# Osamu Suzuki# Suzuki# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All-electric SUV is Suzuki’s first mass-production EV and will be offered with two battery pack options and all-wheel drive.
    Suzuki E-Vitara Electric SUV Is Production Version Of EVX Concept; India Launch In 2025
  • The Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno's introduction in 2016.
    Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan
  • Following the announcement of the company’s Q4 FY24 results, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava told carandbike that the cost of hybrid technology used by alliance partner Toyota is still “quite high”.
    Suzuki Japan Developing Affordable Strong Hybrid Tech For India: Maruti Chairman
  • In its home market, Suzuki uses the Escudo moniker for the Vitara compact SUV; names could be used for upcoming Maruti models.
    Suzuki Escudo, Torqnado Names Trademarked In India
  • The Iwata plant will manufacture flying cars not only for the upcoming Expo 2025 in Osaka but also for eventual sales to customers.
    Suzuki and SkyDrive Begin Manufacturing Flying Cars in Iwata, Shizuoka

Latest News

  • The solar-powered electric car was unveiled in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo.
    Solar-Powered Vayve Eva EV To Debut In Production Form At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • Having gone on sale in January 2024, the facelifted Sonet has consistently found over 9,000 buyers every month since.
    Kia Sonet Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone; Nearly 80% Buyers Opt For Sunroof
  • Suzuki, who was known for his ingenious cost-saving measures, passed away on December 25 due to lymphoma, a statement from Suzuki Motor Corporation confirmed.
    Former Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki Dies Aged 94
  • With 2024 nearly over, we take a look back at all the biggest happenings of the automotive industry in India and overseas that stole the headlines.
    12 Auto Newsmakers Of 2024: Affordable Coupe-SUVs, Honda-Nissan Merger, First CNG Motorcycle, Jaguar Rebranding And More
  • Updated to meet stricter OBD2B norms, Honda’s trusted 160 cc commuter now packs more features, but is also considerably more expensive than the 2024 model.
    2025 Honda Unicorn Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets LCD Cluster, LED Headlight
  • The motorcycle takes styling cues from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle
    First V-Twin Benelli: All You Need To Know About The Leoncino Bobber 400
  • Here is a look at all the sedans launched in India in the calendar year.
    Sedans Launched In India In 2024: New Dzire, Amaze, 5 Series, Camry And More
  • Here is a look at all the SUV launches during the year
    SUVs Launched In India In 2024
  • Mercedes-Benz will also showcase G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV 680 Night Series, LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and the AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE
    Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA To Be Showcased Along With Electric G-Wagen
  • The KLX 230 is offered in two colour schemes: Lime Green and Battle Grey.
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Former Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki Dies Aged 94
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved