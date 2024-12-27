Former Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki Dies Aged 94

Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, passed away on December 25, 2024, at the age of 94, due to lymphoma, a company statement confirmed. His visionary leadership and strategic foresight were instrumental in establishing Suzuki as a global automotive powerhouse, and Maruti Suzuki as the clear-cut market leader in India.

Born Osamu Matsuda on January 30, 1930, in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, he began his career as a loan officer before marrying into the Suzuki family, adopting their surname, and joining Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1958. He ascended through the company's ranks, becoming president in 1978 and chairman in 2000. His tenure as Suzuki President lasted nearly three decades, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the automotive industry.

Under Suzuki's stewardship, the company expanded beyond Japan's domestic market, focusing on cost-effective small cars tailored for emerging markets. One of his most significant achievements was his bold decision in the early 1980s to invest in India's nascent automotive sector. Suzuki entered into a partnership with the Indian government to establish Maruti Udyog Limited in 1982. This collaboration led to the launch of the Maruti 800 in 1983, a compact car that became an instant success and revolutionised the Indian automotive industry.

Beyond India, Suzuki's leadership saw the company establishing manufacturing units in various countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Pakistan, contributing to Suzuki's global presence. His fiscal prudence and innovative strategies enabled the company to thrive in competitive markets, focusing on affordable, reliable vehicles that appealed to a broad consumer base.

Suzuki's legacy extends beyond his corporate achievements. He was known for his legendary thriftiness, often implementing cost-saving measures within the company. He is survived by his family, including his son Toshihiro Suzuki, who succeeded him as Suzuki CEO in 2016.

