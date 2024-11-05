Login
Suzuki E-Vitara Electric SUV Is Production Version Of EVX Concept; India Launch In 2025

All-electric SUV is Suzuki’s first mass-production EV and will be offered with two battery pack options and all-wheel drive.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New e Vitara offered with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs
  • 2WD and 4WD powertrain options with up to 181 bhp and 300 Nm on tap
  • Production to commence in India in spring 2025

Maruti Suzuki's parent firm Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the production version of the all-electric EVX SUV concept christened the e Vitara. Based on the EV-specific Heartect-e platform, the e Vitara is Suzuki’s first mass-production EV for global markets with the model set to be manufactured and exported from India from 2025.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025
 

maruti suzuki e vitara unveiled production version of evx concept maruti first ev carandbike 7

The e Vitara carries over a lot of the basic design elements seen on last year's EVX concepts.

 

The e Vitara carries much of the basic design of the eVX concept right from the squared-out wheel arches and prominent haunches to the receding roofline and angular headlamps with Y-shaped LED light guides. There are however noticeable changes to some parts on the production model. Starting from the front, the e Vitara gets a redesigned front bumper with notable cuts and creases and vents lower down to channel air into the running gear for optimal cooling. Fog lamps are nestled into the base of the bumper.
 

Also Read: Production Maruti Suzuki EVX To Debut In January 2025

 

maruti suzuki e vitara unveiled production version of evx concept maruti first ev carandbike 5

The e Vitara makes extensive use of plastic cladding; read door handles moved to the pillar

 

As seen with the EVX, the e Vitara makes prominent use of cladding to give it a tough look with extensive use of the plastics on the bumpers, doors, side sills and wheel arches. The flush door handles of the concept have made way for traditional pull-style units for the front doors while the rear features pillar-mounted handles.
 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Open Ahead Of November 11 Launch
 

maruti suzuki e vitara unveiled production version of evx concept maruti first ev carandbike 2

The e Vitara is based on Maruti's Heartect-e platform that will underpin more future EVs

 

Round the back, the tail lamp shape has stayed unchanged replete with the three-bar lighting elements. The production-spec bumper is slightly altered while the rear windshield now features a centrally positioned wiper and a wrap-around spoiler. Rounding out the design are either 18 or 19-inch wheels wrapped in 225/55 section tyres.
 

In terms of size, the new e Vitara measures 4275 mm long, 1800 mm wide, 1635 mm tall and sits on a 2,700 mm wheelbase. Suzuki quotes a minimum ground clearance of 180 mm with the SUV having a kerb weight of between 1702 kg and 1899 kg depending on the specification.
 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Undisguised; Launch On November 11
 

maruti suzuki e vitara unveiled production version of evx concept maruti first ev carandbike 3

Some elements of the EVX concept's cabin are visible such as the free standing display; notable use of soft touch materials on the dashboard.

 

Shifting focus to the cabin, the overall design shares the basic design of what was previewed by renderings of the cabin late last year. A pair of free-standing displays housed within a common bezel sit atop the dashboard with the upper and lower dashboard separated by a thick swath of soft-touch material. A small row of physical buttons sit nestled between the central air-con vents while lower down a rotary gear selector and an electronic parking brake are visible. The upper console with the switchgear is a floating unit with storage space below.
 

maruti suzuki e vitara unveiled production version of evx concept maruti first ev carandbike 4

The e Vitara will be a five-seater; note storage space below front centre console.

 

Suzuki has provided extensive details on the powertrain for the new e Vitara. Buyers will be able to choose between two lithium-ion phosphate battery pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh, with the latter offered with an optional four-wheel drive powertrain. Front-wheel drive is standard with a 142 bhp and 189 Nm motor integrated into the front axle in the base model. Higher variants get a stronger 172 bhp on tap while the four-wheel drive models get a 64 bhp electric motor integrated into the rear axle to develop a combined 181 bhp and 300 Nm.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki's Net Profit Grows 8.3 Per Cent To Rs 6,719.1 Crore In H1 FY2024-25
 

Suzuki says that its electric four-wheel drive system, ALLGRIP-e, will balance performance with precise control and also get a unique Trail mode to navigate tricky terrain. The company says that the system essentially works as a limited-slip differential by braking the free-spinning tyres and distributing torque to the other wheels. Disc brakes are standard at all four corners.
 

maruti suzuki e vitara unveiled production version of evx concept maruti first ev carandbike 6

The e Vitara will get optional four-wheel drive with electric motors integrated into both axles; front-wheel drive is standard.

 

Suzuki has said that the e Vitara will go into production at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant in spring 2025 and be exported to markets across the globe. The company also reconfirmed that the model will be launched in India as well with sales expected to commence by mid-2025. Prior to that expect Maruti Suzuki to showcase the final India-spec e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025.

