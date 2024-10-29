Login
New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Undisguised; Launch On November 11

The fourth-gen Dzire will get a new and sportier fascia and a restyled headlight setup.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Production-spec fourth-gen Dzire spotted
  • Gets a sportier front end with a new grille and bumper
  • Fourth-gen Dzire to launch in India on November 11

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new-gen Dzire subcompact sedan on November 11. Ahead of its arrival, spy shots of the updated model have surfaced on the internet. The new photos reveal the final, production-ready version of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, without any camouflage. The fourth generation of India’s best-selling subcompact sedan will succeed the outgoing Dzire, which has been on sale since 2017. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch On November 11; Most Popular Sub-4M Sedan Set To Gain Sunroof

 

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1

The new Dzire gets a major design overhaul. 

 

The new-gen Dzire sedan has been spotted testing on multiple occasions in the past, but mostly with camouflage. However, the new Dzire, as seen in these shots, gets a major design overhaul. In fact, unlike the previous gen models, the Dzire will now finally be able to distinguish itself from the Swift hatchback. 

 

The fascia of the new Dzire gets a sportier and slightly sharper finish as compared to the rounded finish seen in the previous generations. The headlights have been revised and are slim horizontal units flanked by LED DRLs at the bottom, while the fog lamps are placed closer to the bumper. Moreover, it gets a blacked-out grille with horizontal slats, some chrome elements, and a sportier-looking bumper.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch

 

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2

It features smoked LED taillights. 

 

Not much appears to be changed when it comes to profile save for the new alloy wheels. Although it appears identical in size, it remains to be seen if Maruti has made any changes in terms of dimensions or to its wheelbase. At the rear, it features smoked LED taillights while the chrome strip runs across the tailgate. 

 

On the feature front, what is visible is the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system (likely the 9-inch unit) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel. Maruti is also likely to offer a wireless charger, USB charging ports at the front and rear, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and a single-pane electric sunroof. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar Plant Achieves 1 Crore Units Production Milestone

 

As for the powertrain, the Dzire is expected to house the same powertrain as the new Swift, featuring the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine producing 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. It is anticipated to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Similar to the Swift, the compact sedan may also have a CNG version of the same engine in the future.

 

Image Source

# New Maruti Suzuki Dzire# New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied# 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire# 4th-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire# Suzuki Dzire# Dzire subcompact Sedan# Dzire# Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars# Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire spied# cars# upcoming cars in India# Cars# Cover Story
