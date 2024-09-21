New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new Dzire in the Indian market this festive season. Ahead of its launch, the exterior of the refreshed model has been spotted multiple times in the past, and we saw how drastic of a change its design bears and gets a new identity, unlike the Swift and Dzire looking quite similar in history. Now, the interior has been leaked, confirming a host of new features and enhancements made to the inside – akin to those found on the new Swift.

Previous spy shots confirmed that the new Dzire will feature 360-degree cameras. The leaked interior shots show that the updated model will get a dual-tone black and beige treatment for the cabin and a multi-layered dashboard design.

On the feature front, what is visible is the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system (likely to be a 9.0-inch unit) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, a flat bottom three-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, USB charging ports at the front and rear, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and a single-pane electric sunroof.

The test mule spotted previously sans camouflage showcased a new identity for the upcoming Dzire. It has an upright fascia with new LED headlights, DRLs, and fog lamps, a large horizontal grille, a new design for the bumper, and restyled alloy wheels. At the rear, it will get smoked new LED taillights.

On the powertrain front, the Dzire is expected to house the same powertrain as the standard Swift, featuring the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine producing 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. It is anticipated to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Similar to the Swift, the compact sedan may also have a CNG version of the same engine in the future.

