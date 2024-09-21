Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The interior of the new Dzire will get a dual-tone treatment, while features appear to be in line with the new Swift.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To get 360-degree cameras, electric sunroof
  • Showcases dual-tone cabin, multi-layered dashboard
  • Likely to get the new Z-series 1.2-litre engine

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new Dzire in the Indian market this festive season. Ahead of its launch, the exterior of the refreshed model has been spotted multiple times in the past, and we saw how drastic of a change its design bears and gets a new identity, unlike the Swift and Dzire looking quite similar in history. Now, the interior has been leaked, confirming a host of new features and enhancements made to the inside – akin to those found on the new Swift

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied On Test Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

 

New Dzire 3 1

Previous spy shots confirmed that the new Dzire will feature 360-degree cameras. The leaked interior shots show that the updated model will get a dual-tone black and beige treatment for the cabin and a multi-layered dashboard design.

New Dzire 1

On the feature front, what is visible is the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system (likely to be a 9.0-inch unit) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, a flat bottom three-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, USB charging ports at the front and rear, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and a single-pane electric sunroof. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5.65 Lakh

 

New Dzire 4 1

The test mule spotted previously sans camouflage showcased a new identity for the upcoming Dzire. It has an upright fascia with new LED headlights, DRLs, and fog lamps, a large horizontal grille, a new design for the bumper, and restyled alloy wheels. At the rear, it will get smoked new LED taillights. 

New Dzire 5 1

On the powertrain front, the Dzire is expected to house the same powertrain as the standard Swift, featuring the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine producing 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. It is anticipated to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Similar to the Swift, the compact sedan may also have a CNG version of the same engine in the future.

 

Source

# Maruti Suzuki# New Maruti Suzuki Dzire# Dzire# New Dzire interiors# Maruti Suzuki cars# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Waltz Edition is offered on the LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants and includes additional accessories over the standard hatchback.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5.65 Lakh
  • Unlike the CNG version of the previous generation, which was only available in two trims, the new Swift S-CNG is also available in ZXI grade, with more equipment.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants
  • Latest spy photos hint at the new Dzire’s design and styling being noticeably different from the Swift hatchback it is based on.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied On Test Ahead Of Festive Season Launch
  • India’s top three carmakers all posted a decline in sales compared to the same period last year.
    Auto Sales August 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata See Sales Decline; Kia, Toyota Report Growth
  • While Maruti Suzuki is yet to offer ADAS functions in its cars in India models such as the Fronx exported to markets like Japan do come with the tech.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx With ADAS Spotted On Test in India

Latest News

  • The interior of the new Dzire will get a dual-tone treatment, while features appear to be in line with the new Swift.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch
  • Lexus has halted bookings for the LM 350h MPV amid the festive season in India.
    Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused In India
  • Will be launched in one GT-Line trim with a 6-seat configuration and AWD; price to be announced on October 3
    India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range
  • The prices for the Comet EV and ZS EV now start at Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively under the battery as a service scheme.
    MG Comet, ZS EV Now Available With Battery Subscription Option
  • Yet another unique challenge awaits our hosts in Episode 2. In this one, can they keep the windchimes installed in their car from creating a racket?
    car&bike Extreme Episode 2: Chimes In My Car Challenge
  • Winglets, updated suspension and brakes and more on Yamaha’s flagship superbike, the mighty R1!
    2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 And YZF-R1M Announced Internationally
  • Carmaker says first 1,000 customers to book the EV by October 8 will be offered benefits of up to Rs 51,000 and complementary 7 kW or 3 kW chargers.
    BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21
  • Despite a dream start, what has stopped this iconic marque from upstaging the market leader? car&bike’s Preetam Bora dwells on Triumph’s conundrum
    Opinion: Can Speed T4 Help Triumph Crack The Classic Segment?
  • The Waltz Edition is offered on the LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants and includes additional accessories over the standard hatchback.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 5.65 Lakh
  • A video that has surfaced on the internet has confirmed that the motorcycle is still under development by Hero MotoCorp
    Hero Xpulse 400 Spotted Testing In India

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
7.7

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Starts at ₹ 6.57 - 9.39 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Dzire Specifications
View Dzire Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved