New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied On Test Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Latest spy photos hint at the new Dzire’s design and styling being noticeably different from the Swift hatchback it is based on.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The upcoming Swift Dzire is expected to feature a range of new styling cues.
  • Likely to have the same interior layout.
  • Could be equipped with the same engine.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been spied testing yet again ahead of its launch this festive season. While heavily camouflaged, the photos reveal a few design details of the sedan. The photos hint at the new Dzire sporting several new styling cues to differentiate it from the Swift hatchback it is based on.

 

Also ReadEntry-Level Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Spied Ahead Of Launch

The Swift Dzire is expected to get new styling cues such as rectangular headlamps and a new grille

 

The test mule in the images sported new headlights which appear to be rectangular in shape, with DRLs positioned towards the lower end of the units. The grille on the car also looks different from the Swift hatchback, along with the front bumper with redesigned fog lamp units on either end. It is also expected to feature new alloy wheels over the hatchback. The silhouette of the sub-four-metre sedan, however, appears to be quite similar to its predecessor. Older spy shots of the car have also shown the car testing with a sunroof, which will likely be part of the sedan’s equipment list.

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts For Select Variants Of Alto K10 And S-Presso
 

While the sedan’s interior hasn’t been spied to date, it is expected to have the same layout as the hatchback, with a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system that comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features that could be offered with the vehicle include rear AC vents, cruise control, keyless entry, and 6 airbags.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Spied Ahead Of Launch 1
The Dzire is likely to feature the same engine as the Swift

 

On the powertrain front, the Dzire is likely to retain the same engine as the standard Swift which is solely offered with a 1197 cc, three-cylinder engine that churns out 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm. Transmission options are also likely to be the same- a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. However, similar to the Swift, the Dzire is also expected to be offered with a CNG derivative of the same engine later.


