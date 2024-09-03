Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4Hyundai New AlcazarMG Windsor EVBYD M6
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Entry-Level Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh

Now available in entry-level E trim, the Aura CNG costs exactly Rs 1 lakh more than the petrol-only base variant of the sedan.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG available in a single variant, priced at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Aura Hy-CNG has a certified fuel efficiency figure of 28.4 km per kg of CNG.
  • Peak power drops by almost 14 bhp compared to petrol version; available with 5-speed manual only.

Hyundai India has launched a more affordable CNG version of its subcompact sedan, the Aura Hy-CNG E, at a price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest derivative, which is based on the entry-level E variant of the sedan and appears to be targeted at fleet buyers, commands a premium of exactly Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent petrol-only variant. It also lowers the entry point to the Aura CNG line-up by Rs 82,000, as the next Aura CNG variant is the SX, priced at Rs 8.31 lakh.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Feature Level 2 ADAS

 

Hyundai Aura Hy CNG

Peak power figures for the Aura Hy-CNG's 1.2-litre bi-fuel ‘Kappa’ engine are rated at 67.7 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, denoting a drop of roughly 14 bhp and close to 20 Nm compared to the standard Aura. However, unlike the standard petrol Aura – which is also available with an automated manual – the Hy-CNG versions will be offered with a 5-speed manual only.

 

As for fuel economy, the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure for the Aura Hy-CNG is 28.4 km per kg of CNG. For perspective, the certified fuel efficiency figure for its chief rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG, is 31.1 km per kg.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features
 

At this price, the Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E is almost Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the most affordable Dzire S-CNG, which is priced from Rs 8.44 lakh onwards. However, it is worth noting the Dzire S-CNG is available in VXI and ZXI trim levels, which are better-equipped and aimed at private-use buyers.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Cars# Hyundai Aura# Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG# Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG launched# Hyundai Aura CNG# Aura CNG# CNG cars# Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • While the price of the VXI petrol variant of the Alto K10 has been reduced by a good Rs. 6,500, the LXI petrol trim of the S-Presso has been reduced by Rs. 2,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts For Select Variants Of Alto K10 And S-Presso
  • The Alcazar facelift will be launched in India on August 9 and will carry over the existing powertrain options from the pre-facelift model.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Feature Level 2 ADAS
  • India’s top three carmakers all posted a decline in sales compared to the same period last year.
    Auto Sales August 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata See Sales Decline; Kia, Toyota Report Growth
  • The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
    Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme
  • September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More

Latest News

  • The Jawa 42 FJ is the third model in the 42 series of Jawa motorcycles. We look at all the differences between the Jawa 42 FJ and the regular Jawa 42.
    Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: What Are the Differences?
  • The twin-turbo V12 engine in the grand tourer makes 824 bhp and a peak torque output of 1000 Nm, enough to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds
    New Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed
  • The Jawa 42 FJ is equipped with a larger 334 cc engine that is also featured on the Yezdi Adventure
    Jawa 42 FJ: In Pictures
  • Now available in entry-level E trim, the Aura CNG costs exactly Rs 1 lakh more than the petrol-only base variant of the sedan.
    Entry-Level Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh
  • The Jawa 42 FJ gets a larger 344cc engine and fresh paint schemes.
    Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine
  • The BMW CE 02 electric scooter has been spotted on Indian roads several times in the past, and its India launch is imminent.
    BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The motorcycle was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo that was held earlier this year
    Ethanol-Powered Bajaj NS160 Flex Fuel Showcased At IBET Expo 2024
  • The new variant is expected to feature an updated 334 cc engine and sport a few distinctive styling cues
    New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
  • In the latest edition of Tread Talks, Eurogrip provided a closer look at how it tests tyres, along with tips on how to approach tyre testing.
    2024 Eurogrip Tread Talks: Learning The Art Of Tyre Testing
  • Prices for the Curvv ICE start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant
    Tata Curvv ICE: Top 5 Highlights

Research More on Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura
7.8

Hyundai Aura

Starts at ₹ 6.49 - 9.05 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Aura Specifications
View Aura Features

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Entry-Level Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved