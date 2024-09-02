Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4Hyundai New AlcazarMG Windsor EVBYD M6
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Feature Level 2 ADAS

The Alcazar facelift will be launched in India on August 9 and will carry over the existing powertrain options from the pre-facelift model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Level 2 ADAS suits include 19 safety features
  • To be available in a 6-seat and 7-seat configuration
  • Alcazar facelift to be sold in petrol and diesel engine options

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the facelifted Alcazar in the Indian market on August 9. In the build-up to its launch, the company has revealed extensive details about the SUV. This includes the exterior, interior, and several features of the updated model and it has now been confirmed that the facelifted Alcazar will come equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Revealed Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open

 

Hyundai Alcazar facelift 3 a0bd49c181

The Level 2 ADAS suite includes 19 safety features, comprising Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning, among others. Additionally, standard safety features across the range will include six airbags, hill-start assist control, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, all-around disc brakes, and a Tyre pressure monitoring system. The updated Alcazar will also feature Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, and rain-sensing wipers.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Get Ventilated Rear Seats, Driver Seat Memory & More

 

Hyundai Alcazar facelift seating 1

Hyundai has previously confirmed that the Alcazar facelift will be available in four trim levels: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Customers will also have the choice between two cabin layouts: a 6-seat or a 7-seat configuration.

 

In terms of powertrains, the updated Alcazar will continue with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Both engines will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Additionally, the turbo-petrol variant will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the diesel variant can be equipped with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

 

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar goes up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian market.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Alcazar# Hyundai Alcazar Facelift# Alcazar facelift# Alcazar SUV# Hyundai Cars# Cars# News# Auto news# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • India’s top three carmakers all posted a decline in sales compared to the same period last year.
    Auto Sales August 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata See Sales Decline; Kia, Toyota Report Growth
  • At this price, the Chetak Blue 3202 undercuts the Urbane variant by Rs 8,000.
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • Royal Enfield will be launching the updated Classic 350 tomorrow following its unveiling earlier this month.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: What To Expect
  • The upcoming Alcazar facelift gets a notable makeover compared to the outgoing SUV. We tell you all about it.
    Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features
  • The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
    Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme

Latest News

  • Here are new launches lined up for September 2024 that will be introduced by respective manufacturers in this month
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches Of September 2024: New Jawa 42, Hero Destini 125 And BMW F 900 GS
  • The Slavia Monte Carlo is based on the top Prestige variant of the Slavia; Sportline is positioned above the mid-spec Signature trim
    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launched At Rs 15.79 Lakh; Slavia, Kushaq Sportline Variants Introduced
  • While the price of the VXI petrol variant of the Alto K10 has been reduced by a good Rs. 6,500, the LXI petrol trim of the S-Presso has been reduced by Rs. 2,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cuts For Select Variants Of Alto K10 And S-Presso
  • The Alcazar facelift will be launched in India on August 9 and will carry over the existing powertrain options from the pre-facelift model.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Feature Level 2 ADAS
  • The Q5 shifts to Audi’s new PPC architecture, which debuted on the new A5 and will be offered with mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains.
    Third-Gen Audi Q5 Debuts With New Mild-Hybrid Powertrains, More Tech
  • The Curvv coupe-SUV is offered with three engine options spread across eight trim levels.
    Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh
  • Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is expected to launch a new variant of the Jawa 42, possibly with the bigger 334 cc engine, on September 3, 2024.
    2024 Jawa 42 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • Tata will launch the Curvv’s internal combustion engine (ICE) derivative today, September 2
    Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Highlights: Manual Variants Priced From Rs 9.99 Lakh To Rs 17.69 Lakh
  • Tata will announce prices for the much-awaited internal combustion engine Curvv coupe-SUV on September 2.
    Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Today: What To Expect
  • New Sports Range to include the Slavia Monte Carlo edition as well as additional special editions of the Slavia and Kushaq.
    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launch On September 2; Teases New Sports Range

Research More on Hyundai New Alcazar

Hyundai New Alcazar

Hyundai New Alcazar

Expected Price : ₹ 17 - 22 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 9, 2024

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Feature Level 2 ADAS
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved