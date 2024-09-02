Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Feature Level 2 ADAS

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the facelifted Alcazar in the Indian market on August 9. In the build-up to its launch, the company has revealed extensive details about the SUV. This includes the exterior, interior, and several features of the updated model and it has now been confirmed that the facelifted Alcazar will come equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The Level 2 ADAS suite includes 19 safety features, comprising Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning, among others. Additionally, standard safety features across the range will include six airbags, hill-start assist control, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, all-around disc brakes, and a Tyre pressure monitoring system. The updated Alcazar will also feature Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, and rain-sensing wipers.

Hyundai has previously confirmed that the Alcazar facelift will be available in four trim levels: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Customers will also have the choice between two cabin layouts: a 6-seat or a 7-seat configuration.

In terms of powertrains, the updated Alcazar will continue with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Both engines will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Additionally, the turbo-petrol variant will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the diesel variant can be equipped with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar goes up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian market.