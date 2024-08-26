Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Get Ventilated Rear Seats, Driver Seat Memory & More

Hyundai has provided a first look at the interior of the upcoming Alcazar facelift. The three-row SUV’s cabin gets a notable design overhaul in line with the Creta replete with a new dashboard, redesigned seats and new features.

Dashboard design is the same as the Creta though the Alcazar gets a darker colour scheme.

The dashboard unit looks to have been lifted straight from the Creta though the upper portion is now finished in brown in place of the Creta’s grey. The dashboard here too features the twin-screen setup at the top with the central touchscreen and digital instruments display housed within a single bezel. The Alcazar also benefits from dual-zone climate control up front - similar to the Creta. The seats feature revised upholstery with the dual-tone brown and black theme appearing to be lighter than on the outgoing SUV.

Front seats are power adjustable; co-driver seat can be adjusted from the rear to free up space.

The front seats are six-way power adjustable with the driver’s seat featuring memory function. The driver seat also comes with a welcome function that automatically slides the seat back when the door is opened. The co-driver seat can additionally be adjusted from the rear to free up leg room at the back. Both seats also get a ventilation function.





Rear captain seats are redesigned with thicker side bolsters, new winged headrests and adjustable under-thigh support; fixed centre console deleted.

Moving to the rear, the captain seats get a notable overhaul over the outgoing model. The fixed rear centre console between the two seats has been dropped with the wireless phone charger moved to under the rear air-con vents located at the back of the front centre console. The seats themselves have been redesigned with thicker side bolstering, new winged headrests and individual armrests for added comfort. Additionally, the captain seats also feature ventilation functions and adjustable under-thigh support. Buyers do get the option of a bench seat for the middle row. The bench seat misses out on the adjustable under-thigh support and the winged headrest but you do get headrest cushions.

Alcazar offered with six- and seven-seat layouts; middle-row bench seat only gets headrest pillows

Other confirmed features include a panoramic sunroof, retractable table and cup holders on the back of the front seats, drive and traction modes, an electronic parking brake, connected car tech, ADAS functions, auto headlamps and more.

Alcazar gets ventilated first and second-row seats in top-spec six-seater models.

The Alcazar will be offered in a total of four variants - Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Engine options will include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines both paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. Bookings for the SUV are currently open with a launch set to take place on September 9, 2024.