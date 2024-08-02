Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 10 Lakh

Extending the option of a sunroof to a wider set of buyers, Hyundai India has today launched the Venue S (O) Plus variant, which is priced at Rs 10 lakh. This is now the most affordable variant of the Venue to be equipped with an electric sunroof. The S (O) Plus variant is available only with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The S (O) Plus is priced Rs 12,000 higher than the 1.2-litre Venue S (O), but undercuts the next sunroof-equipped variant in the 1.2-litre lineup, the SX (Rs 11.05 lakh), by over Rs 1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The new variant carries over equipment from the S (O) trim, including LED DRLs and projector headlights, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital instruments display with a colour TFT MID. Safety kit on the Venue S (O) Plus includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist and a reverse camera.

No mechanical changes have been made to the Venue with this update. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces a peak 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and is available only with the 5-speed manual transmission. Other engine options for the Venue include the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, with both being offered with a six-speed manual. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant can also be had with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai Motor India registered total sales of 49,013 vehicles in the country in July, while exports stood at 15,550 units. This marks a 3.21 per year-on-year decline in sales compared to July 2023.