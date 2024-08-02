Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Citroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerSuzuki V-Strom 1050Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 10 Lakh

Available with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine only, the Venue S (O) Plus is now the most affordable variant of the subcompact SUV to feature a sunroof.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus priced Rs 12,000 higher than the Venue S (O) 1.2.
  • Undercuts the next variant with an electric sunroof by over Rs 1 lakh.
  • No other changes made to the subcompact SUV.

Extending the option of a sunroof to a wider set of buyers, Hyundai India has today launched the Venue S (O) Plus variant, which is priced at Rs 10 lakh. This is now the most affordable variant of the Venue to be equipped with an electric sunroof. The S (O) Plus variant is available only with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The S (O) Plus is priced Rs 12,000 higher than the 1.2-litre Venue S (O), but undercuts the next sunroof-equipped variant in the 1.2-litre lineup, the SX (Rs 11.05 lakh), by over Rs 1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Launched; Priced From Rs 7.75 Lakh 

 

The new variant carries over equipment from the S (O) trim, including LED DRLs and projector headlights, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital instruments display with a colour TFT MID. Safety kit on the Venue S (O) Plus includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist and a reverse camera.

 

No mechanical changes have been made to the Venue with this update. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces a peak 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and is available only with the 5-speed manual transmission. Other engine options for the Venue include the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, with both being offered with a six-speed manual. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant can also be had with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

 

Hyundai Motor India registered total sales of 49,013 vehicles in the country in July, while exports stood at 15,550 units. This marks a 3.21 per year-on-year decline in sales compared to July 2023.

# Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus# Hyundai# Hyundai India# Venue SUV# Venue# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • After the Exter, the Grand i10 Nios gets the new Hy-CNG CNG cylinder setup. However, the older single-cylinder setup will also be available to customers.
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Launched; Priced From Rs 7.75 Lakh
  • The month of July 2024 has witnessed a sales dip for automakers that usually skyrocket every month.
    Auto Sales July 2024: Mahindra, Toyota, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Maruti Sales Decline
  • We’ve driven the 2024 facelift of the Hyundai Creta over 3 months and 3,000 km. How is the CVT version of the compact SUV to live with? We find out
    2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT
  • The sales milestone was achieved 7 months on from the updated SUV's launch on January 16, 2024.
    Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • The Alcazar has been on sale for around three years now, and is expected to receive a facelift sometime in September 2024
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024

Latest News

  • Since its launch in October 2021, the Punch has gone on to become one of Tata Motors' most sought-after models.
    Tata Punch Surpasses 4 Lakh Sales Within Three Years of Launch
  • Available with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine only, the Venue S (O) Plus is now the most affordable variant of the subcompact SUV to feature a sunroof.
    Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 10 Lakh
  • The range-topping trim levels have been in short supply for a year, and this is the second time Toyota has resumed bookings for these variants after temporarily pausing orders.
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Waiting Periods Remain High
  • After the Exter, the Grand i10 Nios gets the new Hy-CNG CNG cylinder setup. However, the older single-cylinder setup will also be available to customers.
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Launched; Priced From Rs 7.75 Lakh
  • The most accessible accessory for the X-Trail is the luggage entry guard, priced at Rs 10,824.
    Nissan X-Trail Accessories Revealed; Optional Extras Add Over Rs 1.50 Lakh To SUV's Price
  • The Indian Roadmaster Elite is limited to just 350 units globally, each priced at an eye-watering Rs 71.82 lakh.
    Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India At Rs 71.82 Lakh
  • The month of July 2024 has witnessed a sales dip for automakers that usually skyrocket every month.
    Auto Sales July 2024: Mahindra, Toyota, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Maruti Sales Decline
  • The new rules are mainly applicable for users who were issued FASTags over three years ago, and service providers
    New FASTag Regulations Introduced; Replacement Of Tags After 5 Years Now Mandatory
  • Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is expected to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
    MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch
  • The latest iteration of the Nissan X-Trail finally goes on sale in India and carries with it a hefty Rs 49.92 lakh price tag.
    Nissan X-Trail SUV Launched In India At Rs 49.92 Lakh

Research More on Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue
8.3

Hyundai Venue

Starts at ₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Venue Specifications
View Venue Features

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 10 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved