Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Launched; Priced From Rs 7.75 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 Nios with their new Hy-CNG Duo twin-cylinder technology in India. It’s the second car after the Exter to get this technology in the Hyundai line-up and is available in two trims, Magna and Sportz and priced at Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. However, Hyundai is also offering the older single CNG cylinder-fitted Nios alongside the Duo for customers who want to buy one.

Variant & Pricing New Hy-CNG Duo Old Hy-CNG Magna Rs 7.75 Lakh Rs 7.68 Lakh Sports Rs 8.30 Lakh Rs 8.23 Lakh

Like the Exter, the powertrain of the Nios is the familiar 1.2-litre Kappa engine which now in the CNG mode makes around 67bhp and 95Nm. Only a five-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard for both the variants. With the Duo, despite the 60-litre dual tanks, the Nios now has some usable space with the two cylinders tucked underneath. However, the Korean carmaker hasn’t revealed the exact boot size with the newer setup. There’s also a newer Integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) to shift from petrol to CNG mode and vice versa. The Hy-CNG Duo has a company warranty of three years. The claimed fuel economy of the Nios Hy-CNG Duo isn’t revealed at the moment. But the Exter Hy-CNG Duo which also makes use of the same powertrain setup has a claimed ARAI fuel mileage of 27.1kms/kg, and we expect the Nios to either be similar or slightly better.

In terms of features, you can have the Nios Duo with projector headlamps, LED DRL and LED Tail Lamp, Roof rails, shark fin antenna, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, footwell lighting, rear AC vents, and tilt adjustment for the steering. It also comes standard with six airbags apart from a rear-parking camera, day/night IRVM, ESC and hill hold control.

Compared to the single-cylinder CNG setup, the Duo variants of the Nios are around Rs 7,000-8,000 more expensive. Which is a good investment for the useable boot space it comes with.