Latest News
Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help "Scale Faster"High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade AgreementHonda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon Honda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There's A Catch!Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Launched; Prices Start From Rs 7.68 Lakh
Sell CarAwards 2025

Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Launched; Prices Start From Rs 7.68 Lakh

New variants of Hyundai's entry-level SUV pack in additional tech over the variants they are based on.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Exter S Smart gets the addition of a sunroof over the S trim
  • SX Smart gets keyless go from the higher-spec SX Tech trim
  • New variants offered with petrol-manual, petrol-AMT and CNG options

Hyundai India has expanded the variant line-up of the Exter with the addition of two new mid-spec trim levels – S Smart and SX Smart. Based on the S and SX trim respectively, the new variants are priced from Rs 7.68 lakh and Rs 8.16 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively and are offered with petrol-manual, petrol-AMT and CNG powertrain options. The complete list of prices are as follows: 

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A Row
 

 

 

 

 

Variants 

 

 

 

Price (Ex-showroom) 

 

 

 

S Smart MT 

Rs 7.68 lakh  

 

 

 

SX Smart MT 

Rs 8.16 lakh 

 

 

 

S Smart AMT 

Rs 8.39 lakh 

 

 

 

SX Smart AMT 

Rs 8.83 lakh 

 

 

 

S Smart Hy-CNG Duo 

Rs 8.63 lakh 

 

 

 

SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo 

Rs 9.18 lakh 

 

Starting with the new S Smart, the key feature addition to the variant is a powered sunroof. Previously, the standard S trim lacked the option for a sunroof, with buyers only getting the feature in the higher spec S+ trim. Other features offered on the trim include LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear AC vents and 15-inch wheels with stylised covers - all features offered on the standard S trim.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline

 

23

S Smart trim level gets the addition of an electric sunroof over the standard S trim.

 

Moving to the SX Smart, the main feature addition is the inclusion of keyless go functionality with a start-stop button. The feature was previously only offered on the higher-spec SX Tech variant. The remaining features are carried over from the standard SX trim.

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Crosses Domestic Sales of 9 Million Vehicles Since 1996

 

Hyundai says that buyers of the new variants will also be offered the option to upgrade the infotainment system for an additional Rs 15,000. As part of the upgrade, Hyundai will swap out the S Smart and SX Smart's standard-fit 8.0-inch touchscreen with a larger 9.0-inch unit replete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Hyundai says that the new unit will also come with a three-year warranty.

 

Additionally, Hyundai says that all variants of the Exter have been updated with the inclusion of ISOFIX child seat anchor points. 

