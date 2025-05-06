Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Launched; Prices Start From Rs 7.68 Lakh

Hyundai India has expanded the variant line-up of the Exter with the addition of two new mid-spec trim levels – S Smart and SX Smart. Based on the S and SX trim respectively, the new variants are priced from Rs 7.68 lakh and Rs 8.16 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively and are offered with petrol-manual, petrol-AMT and CNG powertrain options. The complete list of prices are as follows:

Variants Price (Ex-showroom) S Smart MT Rs 7.68 lakh SX Smart MT Rs 8.16 lakh S Smart AMT Rs 8.39 lakh SX Smart AMT Rs 8.83 lakh S Smart Hy-CNG Duo Rs 8.63 lakh SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo Rs 9.18 lakh

Starting with the new S Smart, the key feature addition to the variant is a powered sunroof. Previously, the standard S trim lacked the option for a sunroof, with buyers only getting the feature in the higher spec S+ trim. Other features offered on the trim include LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear AC vents and 15-inch wheels with stylised covers - all features offered on the standard S trim.

S Smart trim level gets the addition of an electric sunroof over the standard S trim.

Moving to the SX Smart, the main feature addition is the inclusion of keyless go functionality with a start-stop button. The feature was previously only offered on the higher-spec SX Tech variant. The remaining features are carried over from the standard SX trim.

Hyundai says that buyers of the new variants will also be offered the option to upgrade the infotainment system for an additional Rs 15,000. As part of the upgrade, Hyundai will swap out the S Smart and SX Smart’s standard-fit 8.0-inch touchscreen with a larger 9.0-inch unit replete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Hyundai says that the new unit will also come with a three-year warranty.

Additionally, Hyundai says that all variants of the Exter have been updated with the inclusion of ISOFIX child seat anchor points.