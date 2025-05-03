Hyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A Row

The Hyundai Creta has become the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India for the second consecutive time in a row in April 2025. During the month, Hyundai sold 17,016 units of the Creta and Creta EV, which was launched earlier this year. The company also went on to state that Creta sales accounted for a massive 70.9 per cent of Hyundai’s cumulative sales in April 2025. Additionally, the Creta was also India’s best-selling SUV from January to April 2025, with cumulative sales of 69,914 units.

Hyundai sold 17,016 units of the Creta and Creta EV in April 2025

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Creta’s continued dominance in the Indian market is a reflection of the trust and love that Indian customers have placed in the brand. Being the best-selling car across all segments for two months in a row and the top-selling SUV in the industry for the first four months of 2025 cumulatively is a proud achievement for all of us at HMIL. The addition of the electric powertrain has further strengthened the brand Creta, and it is now not just a leader in the SUV segment, but also a key enabler in India’s electric mobility journey”.

Hyundai sold 60,774 units in April 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of four per cent. Domestic sales accounted for 44,374 units while 16,400 were exported. The company however, reported a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in exports, up from 13,500 units.



Hyundai recently announced that it has achieved 9 million unit sales in the Indian market since its entry. The company entered the Indian market in 1996, after establishing its first manufacturing plant in Irungattukottai, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Production began in 1998 with the launch of the Santro hatchback, which became Hyundai’s first car to go on sale in the Indian market.



