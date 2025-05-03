Hyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A Row

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of LaunchHyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A RowRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450 Vs Guerrilla 450: Comparison ReviewTata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected Taillamps
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Driven: Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast: India's first ever!Lamborghini Temerario V8 PHEV launched in India: The ₹6 crore HYBRID supercar!ROYAL ENFIELD HIMALAYAN 450 Vs GUERRILLA 450: WHICH ONE SHOULD YOU PICK?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New AltrozJeep Grand Wagoneer
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Hyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A Row

The sales of the Creta accounted for a massive 70.9 per cent of Hyundai’s cumulative sales in April 2025
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai sold 17,016 units of the Creta and Creta EV in April 2025.
  • Creta sales accounted for 70.9 per cent of Hyundai’s sales in the month.
  • India’s best-selling SUV from January to April 2025.

The Hyundai Creta has become the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India for the second consecutive time in a row in April 2025. During the month, Hyundai sold 17,016 units of the Creta and Creta EV, which was launched earlier this year. The company also went on to state that Creta sales accounted for a massive 70.9 per cent of Hyundai’s cumulative sales in April 2025. Additionally, the Creta was also India’s best-selling SUV from January to April 2025, with cumulative sales of 69,914 units. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline
 

2024 Hyundai Creta 49

Hyundai sold 17,016 units of the Creta and Creta EV in April 2025

 

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Creta’s continued dominance in the Indian market is a reflection of the trust and love that Indian customers have placed in the brand. Being the best-selling car across all segments for two months in a row and the top-selling SUV in the industry for the first four months of 2025 cumulatively is a proud achievement for all of us at HMIL. The addition of the electric powertrain has further strengthened the brand Creta, and it is now not just a leader in the SUV segment, but also a key enabler in India’s electric mobility journey”.

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Crosses Domestic Sales of 9 Million Vehicles Since 1996

 

Hyundai sold 60,774 units in April 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of four per cent. Domestic sales accounted for 44,374 units while 16,400 were exported. The company however, reported a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in exports, up from 13,500 units.
 

Hyundai recently announced that it has achieved 9 million unit sales in the Indian market since its entry. The company entered the Indian market in 1996, after establishing its first manufacturing plant in Irungattukottai, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Production began in 1998 with the launch of the Santro hatchback, which became Hyundai’s first car to go on sale in the Indian market.


 

# Hyundai India Sales April 2025# Hyundai Sales# Hyundai Creta Sales# SUV Sale In India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Audi says that the key contributors to this growth were the Audi Q7 and Q8, both of which received an update toward the end of 2024.
    Auto Sales 2025: Audi Reports 17 % Growth In Q1 2025, Driven By Q7 And Q8
  • Hyundai saw domestic sales slide 5 per cent year-on-year while Mahindra reported a 19 per cent sales growth in February 2025.
    Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025
  • We took the Hyundai Exter from the Arabian Sea at Varkala to the majestic summit of Anamudi Peak, while taking a little detour through spice plantations and driving right through Munnar’s Gap Road – all without a single refuelling stop!
    Sea To Summit With Hyundai Exter: Varkala To Anamudi on a Single Tank of Fuel
  • Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
    Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
  • We take the indomitable Hyundai Creta on a picturesque road trip starting from Dhanushkodi on the Bay of Bengal to Varkala on the western coast – all without a single refuelling stop.
    Coast-To-Coast With Hyundai Creta: Dhanushkodi To Varkala On A Single Tank Of Fuel

Latest News

  • Based on the same platform as the SL55, both models are powered by Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8
    Mercedes-AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro India Launch On June 27
  • Along with featuring a larger battery, the variant will also get a few cosmetic tweaks to the exterior and interior
    Upcoming MG Windsor EV Pro Spied Ahead Of Launch
  • The sales of the Creta accounted for a massive 70.9 per cent of Hyundai’s cumulative sales in April 2025
    Hyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A Row
  • This is the first major update for the Altroz since its arrival in 2019.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Officially Teased; Gets Newer Fascia, Flush Door Handles, LED Headlamps And Connected Taillamps
  • Making its India-debut for the first time, the Golf GT follows the recently launched Tiguan R-Line.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings To Open On May 5; Specifications Revealed
  • Three of the biggest brands in India- Hero MotoCorp, Honda Two-Wheeler and Bajaj Auto recorded decreases in sales
    Two-Wheeler Sales April 2025: Hero Dips Due To Production Pause; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth
  • The Yezdi Adventure received an update in 2024 too, however, the changes were mostly mechanical with some minor visual tweaks.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch
  • The new variant will pack in a larger battery along with more tech and features.
    MG Windsor EV Pro India Launch On May 6: Long-Range Variant Set To Get 50.6 kWh Battery
  • The new Compass will be the sister model to the recently unveiled second-gen Citroen C5 Aircross and is set to go on sale in Europe with a range of electrified powertrains.
    2026 Jeep Compass Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
  • Essentially a limited-edition variant of the Innova Hycross, the latest addition to the range will be on sale for just three months.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32.58 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A Row