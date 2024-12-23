Login
Sea To Summit With Hyundai Exter: Varkala To Anamudi on a Single Tank of Fuel

We took the Hyundai Exter from the Arabian Sea at Varkala to the majestic summit of Anamudi Peak, while taking a little detour through spice plantations and driving right through Munnar’s Gap Road – all without a single refuelling stop!
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    SPECIAL PROJECTS: Right after the incredible Coast to Coast adventure with the Creta, we undertook another expedition with the all-new Exter. Starting from the tranquil Arabian Sea at Varkala, Kerala, we scaled the Western Ghats and arrived at the tallest peak in southern India, Anamudi. Of course, there was a twist here as well. We were to cover close to 500 km on a single tank of fuel.  Along the way, we took in Kerala’s spectacular landscapes, visited the aromatic Cardamom Hills, and drove through the iconic Gap Road of Munnar. 

     

    Start At Sea Level With Varkala’s Serenity

     

    Exter Advertorial 21

     

    Our day started with enjoying the gentle sea breeze at Varkala, one of the few places in coastal India where the Arabian Sea kisses the cliffs. This quaint town, known for its pristine beaches and laid-back vibe, was the perfect place to begin our drive. With the sun’s golden glow lighting up the horizon, our Hyundai Exter looked all set for the drive, with its bold SUV stance, comfortable cabin and a very efficient 1.2-litre petrol engine with the convenience of a two-pedal automatic. 

     

    Exter Advertorial 22

     

    Soon, the serene coastline gave way to the lush greenery that Kerala is famous for, and the Exter confidently made its way around the state’s narrow B-roads lined with majestic and swaying coconut trees. 

     

    The Cardamom Hills and Black Pepper Stories

     

    Exter Advertorial 19

     

    Our first stop was the fragrant Cardamom Hills, the heart of Kerala’s spice plantations. Driving into these verdant landscapes was like entering a world infused with tall trees, lush plantations and traditional Nalukettu abodes. It was surprising to see that not just dedicated farming-focused plantations, but even the backyards of these Nalukettu houses had black-pepper trees growing in them.

     

    Exter Advertorial 3

     

    Pepper has been cultivated in Kerala since ancient times. Traders from across the region and the Middle East and Europe travelled to Kerala in search of this ‘black gold’. Black pepper from Kerala is celebrated not only for its culinary and medicinal properties, but back in the day its fieriness was believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune. Even today, India’s finest black pepper comes from these plantations proudly set in Kerala’s hilly regions. 

     

    Exter Advertorial 30

     

    Talking of hills and winding roads, the Exter handled these without breaking into a sweat and its lively engine and nimble handling made the drive as enjoyable as the views. At the plantation, we learnt about how this humble-looking spice transformed global cuisines and trade routes. Walking amid the pepper vines, and learning about the meticulous care they require, was both fascinating and humbling – all possible thanks to the untroublesome and gutsy Exter. A quick glance at the fuel gauge, and I was happy to note that the steep climbs, from one plantation to another, hadn’t affected the fuel efficiency at all.

     

    Exter Advertorial 25

     

    As we left the plantations behind, the air around us still carried the earthy, spicy scent—a reminder of Kerala’s deep-rooted connection to spices.

     

    Also Read: Coast-To-Coast With Hyundai Creta: Dhanushkodi To Varkala On A Single Tank Of Fuel

     

    The Dreamy Drive: Munnar’s Gap Road

     

    Exter Advertorial 6

     

    As the altitude kept on increasing, the temperature witnessed a dip. We were headed towards what’s famously called the Kashmir of South India,  Munnar. As white clouds surrounded the rolling hills, waterfalls tumbling down rocky cliffs acted as milestones towards Eravikulam National Park. The Exter made its way through the tapestry of tea gardens, misty hills, and gurgling streams. But more importantly, the road was a driver’s paradise, with sharp hairpin bends and sweeping curves framed by the lush greenery of tea plantations. The Exter was in its element, gliding confidently through each turn offering uninterrupted views of Munnar’s dreamy scenery.

     

    Exter Advertorial 27

     

    Stopping briefly at a viewpoint, we marvelled at how nature painted such a perfect picture. The calmness of the moment felt almost meditative, a stark contrast to the urban chaos most of us are used to. Each turn offered a view where you’d want to stop and click pictures. But no matter, pictures will never do justice to what God’s Own Country has to offer. Admittedly, we were far from the backwaters of Kerala. But this ascent towards South India’s highest peak was a revelation, no less. 

     

    Exter Advertorial 18

     

    The drive became steeper and more challenging, with roads narrowing as we gained elevation. Yet, the Hyundai Exter never faltered. It was an ace at navigating tight mountain roads and thanks to its fuel-efficient engine, we were confident of arriving at our destination without stopping for fuel. The high ground clearance meant that undulations, which reared their head every ten kilometres or so, were tackled without any problems, and our camera crew slept soundly in the spacious tech-heavy cabin.

     

    Exter Advertorial 4

     

    As we neared the summit, the landscape truly turned wild and untamed. The towering trees, vibrant wildflowers, and the occasional sight of Anamudi Peak (also lovingly called Everest of South India) hiding graciously behind white clouds made it feel like we were entering nature’s private sanctuary. The air grew cooler, and the clouds started to hang lower and lower with each passing kilometre, creating an ethereal atmosphere.

     

    Exter Advertorial 2

     

    Finally, standing at the foothills of Anamudi – which means elephant head because the peak actually resembles one – and gazing at its majestic peak, the journey felt complete. From the ocean to the highest point in south India, the Hyundai Exter had been our trusty companion, proving its mettle on every terrain.

     

    The Journey’s End

     

    Exter Advertorial 1

     

    This road trip wasn’t just about reaching a destination; it was about embracing the diversity of South India, a region where every mile tells a story. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Exter was the perfect companion that made the experience seamless and enjoyable, from the spice-scented hills of cardamom country, the dreamy roads of Munnar, and the challenging climb to Anamudi. Driving from the Arabian Sea to the summit of South India on a single tank of fuel wasn’t just a test of efficiency; it was a testament to the potential of SUVs like the Exter. 

     

    Exter Advertorial 24

     

    It bridged two extremes—the calmness of the ocean and the grandeur of the mountains—in one unforgettable adventure while still having enough fuel left in the tank to explore a lot more of Kerala. As I stood there, taking in the panoramic views from Anamudi’s base, I realized that this wasn’t just any journey, but a journey of the senses, a journey of discovery, and a journey that will stay etched in my memory forever, all thanks to the indomitable Hyundai Exter.

