Coast-To-Coast With Hyundai Creta: Dhanushkodi To Varkala On A Single Tank Of Fuel

SPECIAL PROJECTS: In a one-of-a-kind adventure trip, in association with Hyundai India, we embarked on an expedition from the east coast of India to the west coast. More specifically, from Dhanushkodi, in Tamil Nadu, to the serene coastal town of Varkala in Kerala. With the ever-popular *Hyundai Creta – which is among India’s highest-selling SUVs, thanks to its perfect combination of performance, comfort, and efficiency – we hauled in the miles, from arrow-straight highways to the serpentine Western Ghats, covering close to 500 km from sunrise to sunset. The challenging bit? Completing the entire journey without stopping for fuel.

Sunrise at Dhanushkodi

Our journey kicked off in the early, serene hours at Dhanushkodi, one of the few places in India where the vastness of the blue sea is a sight to behold. We were let in at 6am at the check post barricade at the mainland in Rameshwaram (one of our country’s many holy cities). It was followed by a quick sprint of almost 20 kilometres on an arrow-straight road, flanked by the sea on either side.

Past the watchtower, we reached Dhanushkodi Viewpoint to catch the first rays of the sun. With the sun up and shining, we figured that the only sight that could match the one before us was seeing this very sun go back down into the mesmerizing ocean, painting the sky in its own unique way. And so, we pointed the Creta’s noble nose towards Varkala and went pedal for metal.

The Creta’s impressive fuel efficiency and spacious cabin ensured it ticked all the right boxes to take up this ambitious journey. Combined with the refined suspension we were ready for any kind of roads – or the lack of it – that lay ahead. Moreover, the proven powertrain would give us both the power we needed and the fuel economy to meet our no-refuelling goal.

Head Start

After some 160 km of cruising parallel to the east coast on the aptly named East Coast Road (ECR), we took our first planned detour toward the salt pans of Tharuvaikulam, a quaint coastal hamlet that offered a glimpse into Tamil Nadu’s salt-making heritage. As we arrived, the vast white pans stretched as far as the eye could see, with salt crystals glistening under the morning sun.

Thanks to the Creta’s impressive ground clearance and reliable grip, navigating off the main road to get up close to the salt pans was never an issue. But after leaving the salt pans behind, the roads ahead towards Tirunelveli were arrow straight. Here is where we could make the most of the adaptive cruise control and relax a bit.

Turning on the cooled seats took away a lot of fatigue after the humid weather at the salt pans. That said, leaving Tharuvaikulam, we felt an unusual sense of calm as we finally left the east coast and hit the long stretch of highway toward the historic city of Tirunelveli.

Old is gold

Almost 250 km down, and the fuel needle of the Creta hadn’t budged a bit. The name Tirunelveli is composed of three Tamil words “tiru”, “nell” and “velli” which together translates to “sacred paddy hedge”. For over 2,000 years, this city was ruled by different empires. Here we explored the famous Nellaiappar Temple, a marvel of Dravidian architecture. Its towering gopurams (temple towers) were awe-inspiring, standing tall as if guarding centuries of history.

Even in the narrow lanes bustling with activity, the Creta's dimensions and excellent manoeuvrability shone through, making our passage seamless. It was equally at home in the crowded environs of the ancient city as it was on the highways.

The Final Push

The last leg was most thrilling and equally challenging. With the sun dipping lower by the minute, we were racing against time to reach Varkala before sunset. The coastal town, with its famed cliffs and golden sands overlooking the Arabian Sea, was a fitting end to our cross-country adventure. The moment we entered the Western Ghats, the roads turned winding and scenic, lined with lush greenery and affording occasional glimpses of waterfalls making their way through the cracks on the stony mountain walls.

The Creta’s superbly balanced chassis and communicative handling capabilities proved indispensable as we navigated the final bends. Even after nearly 500 km, the seats felt just as supportive as they did at the start, and the cabin remained hushed, blocking out the wind and engine noise. And then, as the day drew to a close, we finally reached Varkala Beach. Standing by the cliffs in the last light of the sun, which bathed the shore in a warm, golden hue, I realized how the journey had come full circle.

Journey’s End

This trip was more than just an adventure; it was an experiment in efficiency and the joy of exploring India’s many mystical places. The Hyundai Creta impressed at every turn—its fuel efficiency meant we never had to worry about finding a fuel station, while its spacious, tech-rich cabin and seamless ride quality made this challenging coast-to-coast journey an unforgettable experience.

From the desolate beauty of Dhanushkodi and the vibrant clamour of Tirunelveli to the scenic Western Ghats with their never-ending turns and twisties, every stretch wrote its own story, and the road became a living tapestry of sights, sounds, and memories. As I took a deep breath of the evening coastal air in Varkala, it transported me to the salt pans I drove past in the morning, a distance of hundreds of kilometres away made shorter by the ever-reliable and capable Hyundai Creta.