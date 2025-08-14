Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh

In a build-up to its most anticipated day of the year, which is tomorrow, August 15, Mahindra Auto has launched the BE 6 Batman Edition in the Indian market. This edition is essentially a dark or famously known as black edition that carries a darkened theme for the car inside and out. However, for starters, since this edition is named after a superhero many grew up watching, it features Batman decals on the doors and a logo at the rear. Limited to just 300 units, the special edition is priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has officially collaborated with Warner Bros to create this special edition of the BE 6. Bookings will start on August 23, requiring a token amount of Rs 21,000, with deliveries slated to begin on September 20, coinciding with International Batman Day.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal



The BE 6 electric SUV in this edition wears a satin black paint complemented by piano black accents on the front and rear bumpers, cladding, ORVMs, and running board. As for the profile, a Batman-themed decal is placed on the driver’s door. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels featuring a striped design, which is also seen on the fenders. Gold-painted brake calipers and suspension components provide additional visual contrast. At the rear, the Batman logo makes another appearance and is also integrated into the puddle lamp projection.

Further taking inspiration from the Dark Knight Trilogy, it features Batman logos on the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield. Additionally, towards the rear, it gets a “BE 6 x The Dark Knight” badging.

Also Read: Mahindra Vision.S Teased Ahead Of August 15 Debut



Coming to the interior, the most noticeable element is the Batman hologram projected onto the roof, which can change colours through the central touchscreen. Once past that, the cabin features an 'Alchemy' gold halo theme, the same shade used for brakes and suspension. The dashboard follows a dual-tone theme, combining this gold finish with black accents across the layout.