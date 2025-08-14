HomeNews & Reviews
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh

The Batman Edition of the BE 6 will be limited to just 300 units.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra BE 6 gets its first special edition
  • Limited to 300 units; Bookings open on August 23
  • Gets cosmetic changes only; remains the same under the skin

In a build-up to its most anticipated day of the year, which is tomorrow, August 15, Mahindra Auto has launched the BE 6 Batman Edition in the Indian market. This edition is essentially a dark or famously known as black edition that carries a darkened theme for the car inside and out. However, for starters, since this edition is named after a superhero many grew up watching, it features Batman decals on the doors and a logo at the rear. Limited to just 300 units, the special edition is priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

 

Mahindra has officially collaborated with Warner Bros to create this special edition of the BE 6. Bookings will start on August 23, requiring a token amount of Rs 21,000, with deliveries slated to begin on September 20, coinciding with International Batman Day.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal
 Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched 2
The BE 6 electric SUV in this edition wears a satin black paint complemented by piano black accents on the front and rear bumpers, cladding, ORVMs, and running board. As for the profile, a Batman-themed decal is placed on the driver’s door. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels featuring a striped design, which is also seen on the fenders. Gold-painted brake calipers and suspension components provide additional visual contrast. At the rear, the Batman logo makes another appearance and is also integrated into the puddle lamp projection.  

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition

Further taking inspiration from the Dark Knight Trilogy, it features Batman logos on the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield. Additionally, towards the rear, it gets a “BE 6 x The Dark Knight” badging. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision.S Teased Ahead Of August 15 Debut
 Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched 3
Coming to the interior, the most noticeable element is the Batman hologram projected onto the roof, which can change colours through the central touchscreen. Once past that, the cabin features an 'Alchemy' gold halo theme, the same shade used for brakes and suspension. The dashboard follows a dual-tone theme, combining this gold finish with black accents across the layout.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh  
 Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition 1
Furthermore, there is a sea of Batman logos inside the SUV. It appears on the digital driver’s display, while the separate plaque also shows the unit number, marked as 001 of 300. Adding to the theme, the logos are also featured on the seats, door handles, the passenger side of the dashboard, and even the boost button on the steering wheel.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition 2
The BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant with the larger 79kWh (ARAI-rated range of 682 km). This pack is paired with a single electric motor that makes 282 bhp and 380 Nm. The BE 6 in this edition carries a premium of Rs 89,000 over the standard Pack Three variant. AC charging options include either a 7.2 kW or an 11.2 kW charger, both offered at an additional cost over the ex-showroom price. The former at Rs 50,000, while the latter at Rs 75,000.

The BE is the latest to join the expanding lineup of Dark Edition SUVs seen in the Indian market. Moreover, it's the first electric vehicle from Mahindra to receive such treatment. In the brand’s ICE lineup, we've previously seen the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition and the XUV700 Ebony Edition. However, the BE 6 Batman Edition might just be the most distinctive dark-themed SUV from the automaker and in the country. 
 

