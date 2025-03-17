Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakh

Mahindra has launched a special Ebony edition of the XUV700 in the market with blacked out exteriors as well as interiors. The Ebony edition is priced starting at Rs. 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the top AX7 and AX7L trims of the SUV. It can be bought with both petrol and diesel engine options, with a manual as well as an auto gearbox. However an all-wheel drive variant is not on offer.

Below is the complete price list of entire Ebony edition range (all prices, ex-showroom).



XUV700 EBONY AX7 AX7L PETROL MT Rs. 19.64 lakh NA PETROL AT Rs. 21.14 lakh Rs. 23.24 lakh DIESEL MT Rs. 20.14 lakh Rs. 22.39 lakh DIESEL AT Rs. 21.79 lakh Rs. 24.14 lakh

18-inch alloy wheels are finished in black too.

The Ebony edition has a special stealth black colour which differs from the midnight black colour seen earlier on the SUV. Other dark elements include a blacked-out grille and 18-inch alloys. For contrast, front and rear skid plates are finished in black while special Ebony edition badges are placed on the driver door and the tail gate.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh

An all-black theme is provided in the cabin with use of dark chrome.

For the first time, interiors of XUV700 are also finished in black with this edition. Black leatherette seats and black dashboard get contrast stitching while dark chrome finish is present on the AC vents as well as the steering wheel.

Black leatherette seats get contrast stitching on them.

The Ebony edition is available with just seven seats, with the captain seats option not on offer. Since it is based on the top trims features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, electric and ventilated front seats along with a 12-speaker Sony sound system is available on the Ebony edition. The edition has been launched just weeks after Mahindra Scorpio-N also got a similar Carbon edition.