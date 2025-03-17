Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched At Rs 19.49 LakhMaruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 20252025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B CompliantMahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakhTVS RTX Adventure Tourer Design Patented Ahead Of Debut
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched: Stealth Black Body With Dark InteriorsKia Carens Variants Explained: Choosing the Right Version Of Family MPVKia Carens Variants Explained: Choosing the Right Version Of Family MPV
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680Kia EV5Tata Harrier EVMahindra XUV.e8Maruti Suzuki New Grand Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki e-BurgmanTVS ADVIndian Roadmaster ClassicCFMoto 300SR
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakh

The XUV700 Ebony Edition commands a premium of Rs. 15,000 when compared to similar variants of the SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ebony Edition gets blacked out exteriors and interiors
  • It is based on the top AX7 & AX7L trims of the SUV
  • Available with just 7 seats, no captain seats option

Mahindra has launched a special Ebony edition of the XUV700 in the market with blacked out exteriors as well as interiors. The Ebony edition is priced starting at Rs. 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the top AX7 and AX7L trims of the SUV. It can be bought with both petrol and diesel engine options, with a manual as well as an auto gearbox. However an all-wheel drive variant is not on offer. 

 

 

Below is the complete price list of entire Ebony edition range (all prices, ex-showroom).
 

XUV700 EBONY

 

AX7AX7L
PETROL MTRs. 19.64 lakhNA
PETROL ATRs. 21.14 lakhRs. 23.24 lakh
DIESEL MTRs. 20.14 lakhRs. 22.39 lakh
DIESEL ATRs. 21.79 lakhRs. 24.14 lakh

 

Mahindra XUV 700 ebony image 4

18-inch alloy wheels are finished in black too. 

 

The Ebony edition has a special stealth black colour which differs from the midnight black colour seen earlier on the SUV. Other dark elements include a blacked-out grille and 18-inch alloys. For contrast, front and rear skid plates are finished in black while special Ebony edition badges are placed on the driver door and the tail gate.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh

 

Mahindra XUV 700 ebony image 23

An all-black theme is provided in the cabin with use of dark chrome. 

 

For the first time, interiors of XUV700 are also finished in black with this edition. Black leatherette seats and black dashboard get contrast stitching while dark chrome finish is present on the AC vents as well as the steering wheel. 

 

Mahindra XUV 700 ebony image 33

Black leatherette seats get contrast stitching on them. 

 

The Ebony edition is available with just seven seats, with the captain seats option not on offer. Since it is based on the top trims features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, electric and ventilated front seats along with a 12-speaker Sony sound system is available on the Ebony edition. The edition has been launched just weeks after Mahindra Scorpio-N also got a similar Carbon edition.

# mahindra xuv700# suv# special edition# mahindra xuv700 ebony# launch# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • A direct fight between the Mahindra Thar Roxx and new-generation Force Gurkha resulted in the former coming out on top at the annual car&bike awards
    car&bike Awards 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Off-Roader Of The Year
  • Over these last three months, the Nexon has been my primary mode of transportation be it to the office, running small errands around my home, and going for weekend getaways.
    Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review
  • This year, the car&bike Awards 2025 will see 16 different car categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees
  • The Volvo XC90 facelift made its global debut back in September 2024.
    2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift To Be Launched In India In March 2025
  • We recently got behind the wheel of Kia's latest subcompact SUV, sampling both petrol- and diesel-automatic versions, and here’s what we learned.
    Kia Syros Review: Big Baby SUV Ticks The Right Boxes Inside Out

Latest News

  • Limited to 1,980 units, the Turbo 3E shares little with the standard 5 EV sitting on a bespoke platform and featuring a rear-wheel drive drivetrain
    533 bhp Renault 5 Turbo 3E EV Is A Hommage To The Iconic R5 Turbo From The 1980s
  • The Sandstorm Edition is being offered as a kit on the lower-spec Compass Sport, Longitude and Longitude (O) for an additional Rs 50,000
    Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh
  • The carmaker has said that prices across its range of cars will be hiked by up to 4 per cent.
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 2025
  • Other updates to the motorcycle include revised graphics and a new colourway.
    2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B Compliant
  • The XUV700 Ebony Edition commands a premium of Rs. 15,000 when compared to similar variants of the SUV.
    Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakh
  • Images of the motorcycle were officially leaked earlier this year from a private showcase.
    TVS RTX Adventure Tourer Design Patented Ahead Of Debut
  • Shadowy teaser images provide the first glimpse at the upcoming three-row electric SUV.
    Skoda Three-Row Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The new-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA made its global debut on March 13 and will be offered in pure electric form as well as a hybrid model.
    New Mercedes-Benz CLA India Debut Slated For Early 2026
  • This milestone was achieved at the Group’s Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune.
    Volkswagen Group Achieves 5 Lakh Engine Production Milestone In India
  • The CLA luxury sedan will be available in pure electric form for the first time, while there will also be a hybrid option.
    New Mercedes-Benz CLA Unveiled: All-Electric Variant Has Up To 792 KM Range

Research More on Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700
8.3

Mahindra XUV700

Starts at ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XUV700 Specifications
View XUV700 Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakh