Ather Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000

Ather Energy has launched a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for its electric scooters sold in the country. Aimed at lowering the upfront cost and making ownership more accessible, BaaS allows buyers to purchase the Ather Rizta at a starting price of Rs 75,999, while the performance-focused 450 Series starts at Rs 84,341 (both ex-showroom). Opting for this, the battery cost is managed separately through a subscription-based payment plan.

Also Read: Ather Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future Models

As part of the new Battery as a Service (BaaS) offering, Ather Energy has introduced the familiar usage-based payment model, where customers pay for the battery depending on how much they ride. The plan starts at Rs 1 per kilometre, based on a 48-month plan with a minimum monthly usage of 1,000 kilometres



With the BaaS model, the starting price of the Ather Rizta drops to Rs 75,999, compared to its standard starting price of Rs 1.05 lakh with the battery included. Similarly, the 450S is priced at Rs 84,341 under the scheme, while its whole purchase costs Rs 1.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Additionally, customers opting for BaaS will receive one year of complimentary access to Ather’s nationwide network of over 3,300 fast charging stations.

Also Read: Ather Rizta S With 3.7 kWh Battery Pack Launched At Rs 1.37 Lakh



Moreover, after initially launching the ‘Assured Buyback programme‘ in February this year for a limited group, Ather Energy is now making it available to a wider customer base. The programme offers a buyback value of up to 60 per cent of the scooter’s original price after three years, and up to 50 per cent after four years, depending on the total kilometres ridden.



Ather has also introduced an ‘Extended Comprehensive Warranty’, available to AtherStack Pro users. It covers the battery and 11 other components, including the motor, motor controller, charger, and dashboard, for up to five years or 60,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.