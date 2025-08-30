HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control Hero Xoom 125 Vs TVS NTorq 125 Comparison Review: Which One Should You Pick?Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition: The Timeless Allure of Black
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 Walkaround⚡ Ather's NEW family scooter coming in 2026 + SURPRISE feature for 450 Apex! Concept EL01 WalkaroundTVS Orbiter: Cruise control, 158 km range & 14-inch wheel @₹1 lakh! | First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVCitroen Basalt XAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover

The radical-looking Redux isn’t headed for production as it remains an experimental project for the brand.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 30, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Features lightweight aluminium frame; 3D-printed lattice mesh seat
  • Gets adaptive stance; changes as soon rider leans in
  • Redux is just a project for Ather and will not be headed for production

Ather Energy has pulled the wraps off the Redux concept, which appears to be a crossover of a scooter and a motorcycle. The concept was showcased at the brand’s 2025 Community Day event, alongside the EL01 Concept and various other updates for the brand’s existing lineup. The Redux is a radical-looking two-wheeler which looks quite busy with sharp design elements all over, and is currently tagged as an ‘experimental project’. 

 

Also Read: Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor

Ather Redux Concept 2

Contrary to the EL01 concept, the Redux is what Ather describes as a “moto-scooter.” It is built with a lightweight aluminium frame and features a 3D-printed lattice mesh seat and bodywork made from AmpliTex, a material that Ather claims is both durable and sustainable. The concept scooter has sharp ear-like edges at both sides, which double as indicators at the front. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control 

Ather Redux Concept 5

Ather mentions that the Redux has been designed with adaptive ride dynamics, allowing it to adjust its behaviour based on the riding conditions. This essentially results in an adaptive stance, enabling the vehicle to modify its ergonomics and switch between a relaxed posture to a sportier position as the rider leans in a committed stance. The Redux concept is currently equipped with slick tires, while suspension duties are handled by Ohlins.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450X Long Term Report: 1,000 Km Review

Ather Redux Concept 3

On the tech side, Redux has a new interface called Morph-UI, which adapts its layout depending on the chosen riding mode. The Redux also features a keyless start system, allowing it to recognise the rider and enable the vehicle’s operations without the need for even a key fob. 

 

Also Read: Ather Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000

 

Ather Redux Concept 4
When it comes to performance, Ather has introduced a mode called “Take Off” to demonstrate the potential for rapid acceleration with future electric drivetrains, though specific performance figures have not been disclosed. Currently, Redux remains a concept and isn’t slated for production.  

# Ather Redux Concept# Ather Redux# Ather Redux Electric Scooter Concept# Redux Concept# Redux# Ather Redux Concept unveiled# Ather Community Day 2025# Ather Energy# Ather Energy Concepts# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Previewing a new family scooter due in 2026, the EL01 marks the debut of Ather's new EL platform, which is said to be highly cost-efficient, flexible and scalable.
    Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor
  • Named ‘Infinite Cruise’, it has three main functions, depending on the riding scenario.
    2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control
  • The Battery Subscription Model brings down the starting ex-showroom price of the 450 Series to Rs 84,341.
    Ather Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000
  • Full details of this feature are set to be revealed on the upcoming edition of Ather Community Day, to be held on August 30
    Ather Energy To Integrate Voice Commands Via Halo Smart Helmet On Future Models
  • The Ather 450 series got a major update for 2025 and we extensively sample the 450X which now gets more features and longer range.
    2025 Ather 450X Long Term Report: 1,000 Km Review

Latest News

  • The radical-looking Redux isn’t headed for production as it remains an experimental project for the brand.
    Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover
  • Previewing a new family scooter due in 2026, the EL01 marks the debut of Ather's new EL platform, which is said to be highly cost-efficient, flexible and scalable.
    Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor
  • Named ‘Infinite Cruise’, it has three main functions, depending on the riding scenario.
    2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control
  • From couture to cars: black becomes the colour of quiet luxury in the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition: The Timeless Allure of Black
  • The Syros EV appears to be identical to its ICE counterpart.
    Kia Syros EV Spied Testing In India For The First Time
  • New concept likely to preview a future production model under the Ioniq series and could be positioned below the Ioniq 5.
    New Hyundai Concept Previewed Ahead Of Debut At IAA Mobility Show 2025
  • September 2025 kicks off the festive season in India, and two-wheeler manufacturers are gearing up with new launches. Here are the confirmed models arriving in the final month of Q3 2025.
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In September 2025: TVS Ntorq 160, Suzuki e-Access, New Harley-Davidson 440 And More
  • Performance variant of the facelifted Model Y gets new adaptive suspension, a larger touchscreen and larger wheels & tyres; will hit 96 kmph in 3.3 seconds.
    2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Debuts With 460 bhp, 580 km Range
  • Launched today, the Orbiter is the most affordable TVS scooter to date. Here’s how it compares with the iQube on paper
    TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube 3.1: What’s Different?
  • At the onset of festive season, Indian car market will be flooded with many new cars including a few EVs
    September Bonanza For Car Buyers: Six New Launches Coming

Popular Ather Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover