Ather Redux Concept Unveiled As Scooter-Motorcycle Crossover

Ather Energy has pulled the wraps off the Redux concept, which appears to be a crossover of a scooter and a motorcycle. The concept was showcased at the brand’s 2025 Community Day event, alongside the EL01 Concept and various other updates for the brand’s existing lineup. The Redux is a radical-looking two-wheeler which looks quite busy with sharp design elements all over, and is currently tagged as an ‘experimental project’.

Also Read: Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor

Contrary to the EL01 concept, the Redux is what Ather describes as a “moto-scooter.” It is built with a lightweight aluminium frame and features a 3D-printed lattice mesh seat and bodywork made from AmpliTex, a material that Ather claims is both durable and sustainable. The concept scooter has sharp ear-like edges at both sides, which double as indicators at the front.

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450 Apex Gets Cruise Control

Ather mentions that the Redux has been designed with adaptive ride dynamics, allowing it to adjust its behaviour based on the riding conditions. This essentially results in an adaptive stance, enabling the vehicle to modify its ergonomics and switch between a relaxed posture to a sportier position as the rider leans in a committed stance. The Redux concept is currently equipped with slick tires, while suspension duties are handled by Ohlins.

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450X Long Term Report: 1,000 Km Review

On the tech side, Redux has a new interface called Morph-UI, which adapts its layout depending on the chosen riding mode. The Redux also features a keyless start system, allowing it to recognise the rider and enable the vehicle’s operations without the need for even a key fob.

Also Read: Ather Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000



When it comes to performance, Ather has introduced a mode called “Take Off” to demonstrate the potential for rapid acceleration with future electric drivetrains, though specific performance figures have not been disclosed. Currently, Redux remains a concept and isn’t slated for production.