Ather Energy Achieves 5 Lakh Production Milestone

Ather Energy has announced achieving a 5,00,000th unit production milestone with the landmark scooter, the Rizta, rolling out from its Hosur facility located in Tamil Nadu. This milestone comes seven years after Ather introduced its first scooter, the 450, back in 2018.

The Rizta has turned into one of Ather’s most successful models, accounting for over one-third of the company’s total production volume. It also crossed the one-lakh sales mark within just a year of its launch in April 2025. The top-spec Rizta Z variant now gets a new touch-enabled instrument cluster, which comes as standard.

In other news, Ather’s Community Day event this year saw the unveiling of two new concept scooters, the family-oriented EL01, which is set to go into production in 2026, and the more radical Redux, which remains a design experiment for now. Alongside, Ather introduced cruise control for the 450 Apex and unveiled a new 6 kW fast charger.

The brand currently runs two plants in Hosur, one each for vehicle assembly and battery production, with a total capacity of 4.2 lakh scooters a year. The EV brand is also setting up its third facility, Factory 3.0, in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, which will be developed in two phases.